All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9362-102 Twin Trails Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:05 AM

9362-102 Twin Trails Drive

9362 Twin Trails Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9362 Twin Trails Dr, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
9362-102 Twin Trails Drive Available 04/15/19 Penasquitos, 9362 Twin Trails Dr #102 - Great Location, Close to All!! - This well maintained lower corner unit is in the sought after Casa Blanca complex. This great location offers easy freeway access and is close to shopping, the library, and the YMCA. The kitchen, entry way, and dining area have ceramic tile floors. The living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on the cold winter nights. Master bedroom has a walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors and a ceiling fan. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon drink on the patio that overlooks the relaxing waterscape. The community offers a refreshing pool and soothing spa.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3477343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive have any available units?
9362-102 Twin Trails Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive have?
Some of 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9362-102 Twin Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive has a pool.
Does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9362-102 Twin Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University