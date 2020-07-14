All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4
Last updated January 24 2020 at 11:08 PM

928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4

928 Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

928 Diamond Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Situated in the desirable Pacific Beach area and only 2 blocks from the beach! This single level condo offers laminate floors, granite countertops, dual pane windows, washer, and dryer in unit, 2 assigned parking spaces, and Does Not Share Walls with any other unit providing the utmost privacy. Walking distance to the beach, parks, shopping, restaurants and entertainment allows you to take in all that Pacific Beach has to offer. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to live the PB life. 6-month lease available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 have any available units?
928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 have?
Some of 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 928 Diamond Street - 1, Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University