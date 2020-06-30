Amenities

Located at 9256 Pebblestone Lane on a cul-de-sac, this spacious, two story house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Features include brand new flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, central heating and A/C, laundry room with a washer and dryer, mirrored bedroom closet doors and a master bath with large tub and separate shower as well as tons of closet space. The kitchen includes dishwasher, gas stove, and refrigerator. There is an attached two car garage and a picture perfect fenced back yard with manicured landscaping.



For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com.



9256 Pebblestone Lane, San Diego, CA 92126



