Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

9256 Pebblestone Lane

9256 Pebblestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9256 Pebblestone Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located at 9256 Pebblestone Lane on a cul-de-sac, this spacious, two story house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Features include brand new flooring, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, central heating and A/C, laundry room with a washer and dryer, mirrored bedroom closet doors and a master bath with large tub and separate shower as well as tons of closet space. The kitchen includes dishwasher, gas stove, and refrigerator. There is an attached two car garage and a picture perfect fenced back yard with manicured landscaping.

For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com.

9256 Pebblestone Lane, San Diego, CA 92126

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9256 Pebblestone Lane have any available units?
9256 Pebblestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9256 Pebblestone Lane have?
Some of 9256 Pebblestone Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9256 Pebblestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9256 Pebblestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9256 Pebblestone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9256 Pebblestone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9256 Pebblestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9256 Pebblestone Lane offers parking.
Does 9256 Pebblestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9256 Pebblestone Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9256 Pebblestone Lane have a pool?
No, 9256 Pebblestone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9256 Pebblestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 9256 Pebblestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9256 Pebblestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9256 Pebblestone Lane has units with dishwashers.

