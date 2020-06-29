All apartments in San Diego
Location

9220 Piantino Way, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Stunning Updated 2BR/2BA townhouse available in Escala community! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Stunning 2BR/2BA townhouse available in the highly desirable Escala community in Mission Valley! The home features 1,735 SF of living space over three floor levels. Upon entering the unit, there is an attached two garage garage and a storage closet. The spacious living room is located on the second level and boast vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile flooring, an electric fireplace, an entertainment center, and an attached private balcony. Along the living room is the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample cabinet/counter space. The dining room, guest bedroom, hallway bathroom and laundry room are also on this level. Both bedrooms have carpet, large windows for natural light and ceiling fans/lights. The laundry room includes a washer/dryer and the guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet fully fitted with California Closet shelving. Attached to the master bedroom is a large private bathroom with a stand-up shower, dual sink vanity and a soaking tub. This townhouse is in the heart of Mission Valley- close to major Freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!

The gated community is well-maintained with beautiful landscape throughout. Just around the corner and quick walk to the amazing amenities; heated pool, clubhouse, Fitness Center, and much more! Come see this beautiful unit and stroll through the beautiful Escala community!!

Complex Features:
- Large Salt-Water Heated Pool & Kiddy Pool
- Jacuzzi
- Patio areas with Outdoor Grills
- Playground
- Fitness Center
- 2 Tennis Courts with Lights & Basketball Nets,
- Gorgeous Clubhouse Available for Private Events.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2825
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jB_ET72dQ4Y

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities
- YARD: balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 2005

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Surround sound, electric fireplace and bath jets will be as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4130316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9220 Piantino Way have any available units?
9220 Piantino Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9220 Piantino Way have?
Some of 9220 Piantino Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9220 Piantino Way currently offering any rent specials?
9220 Piantino Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9220 Piantino Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9220 Piantino Way is pet friendly.
Does 9220 Piantino Way offer parking?
Yes, 9220 Piantino Way offers parking.
Does 9220 Piantino Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9220 Piantino Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9220 Piantino Way have a pool?
Yes, 9220 Piantino Way has a pool.
Does 9220 Piantino Way have accessible units?
No, 9220 Piantino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9220 Piantino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9220 Piantino Way does not have units with dishwashers.

