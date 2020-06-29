9220 Piantino Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Stunning Updated 2BR/2BA townhouse available in Escala community! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Stunning 2BR/2BA townhouse available in the highly desirable Escala community in Mission Valley! The home features 1,735 SF of living space over three floor levels. Upon entering the unit, there is an attached two garage garage and a storage closet. The spacious living room is located on the second level and boast vaulted ceilings, beautiful tile flooring, an electric fireplace, an entertainment center, and an attached private balcony. Along the living room is the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and ample cabinet/counter space. The dining room, guest bedroom, hallway bathroom and laundry room are also on this level. Both bedrooms have carpet, large windows for natural light and ceiling fans/lights. The laundry room includes a washer/dryer and the guest bathroom has a shower/tub combo. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet fully fitted with California Closet shelving. Attached to the master bedroom is a large private bathroom with a stand-up shower, dual sink vanity and a soaking tub. This townhouse is in the heart of Mission Valley- close to major Freeways, shopping, restaurants and more!



The gated community is well-maintained with beautiful landscape throughout. Just around the corner and quick walk to the amazing amenities; heated pool, clubhouse, Fitness Center, and much more! Come see this beautiful unit and stroll through the beautiful Escala community!!



Complex Features:

- Large Salt-Water Heated Pool & Kiddy Pool

- Jacuzzi

- Patio areas with Outdoor Grills

- Playground

- Fitness Center

- 2 Tennis Courts with Lights & Basketball Nets,

- Gorgeous Clubhouse Available for Private Events.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2825

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: sorry, no pets allowed



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/jB_ET72dQ4Y



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: none, tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 2005



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Surround sound, electric fireplace and bath jets will be as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4130316)