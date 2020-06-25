All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

9168 Meadowrun Pl

9168 Meadowrun Place · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Penasquitos
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9168 Meadowrun Place, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
9168 Meadowrun Pl Available 05/10/19 Large 2 story single family home in Rancho Penasquitos 4 BR/2.5 BA. with attached. 3 car garage - Great home open Floor plan. 1 bedroom on the first floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath.
Beautiful terrace yard with many fruit trees, vegetables, tomatoes and herbs. Incredible garden. Nice neighborhood, on cul de sac.

Close to good schools like Mt Carmel High School, Adobe Bluffs Elementary, and Black Mountain Middle School!

(RLNE3962856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl have any available units?
9168 Meadowrun Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 9168 Meadowrun Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9168 Meadowrun Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9168 Meadowrun Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9168 Meadowrun Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9168 Meadowrun Pl offers parking.
Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9168 Meadowrun Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl have a pool?
No, 9168 Meadowrun Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl have accessible units?
No, 9168 Meadowrun Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9168 Meadowrun Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9168 Meadowrun Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9168 Meadowrun Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
