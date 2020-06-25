Amenities

9168 Meadowrun Pl Available 05/10/19 Large 2 story single family home in Rancho Penasquitos 4 BR/2.5 BA. with attached. 3 car garage - Great home open Floor plan. 1 bedroom on the first floor and 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath.

Beautiful terrace yard with many fruit trees, vegetables, tomatoes and herbs. Incredible garden. Nice neighborhood, on cul de sac.



Close to good schools like Mt Carmel High School, Adobe Bluffs Elementary, and Black Mountain Middle School!



