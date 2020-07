Amenities

Walk to the Mission Hills Business District from this delightful South Mission Hills home. You'll enjoy a 'cottage' feel and a wonderful floorplan. You'll love the maple flooring, ensuite baths, and the master with large walk-in closet and access to the rear deck which overlooks the canyon-like back yard. The kitchen has new countertops and appliances. Great access to Downtown and freeways.