Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

888 Plaza Taxco

888 Plaza Taxco · No Longer Available
Location

888 Plaza Taxco, San Diego, CA 92114
Alta Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom home! Convenient location! - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS home just minutes from 32nd Street Naval Base! This large 2 story home has been remodeled and features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, electric range, microwave, dishwasher) and an open concept layout. Bathrooms have also been recently remodeled with new fixtures. New tile throughout the first floor. The large master bedroom features a walk in closet. The backyard is spacious and perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage, plus an additional covered, secure storage area in the backyard. Close to everything: schools, shopping, with easy commuting on the 54 freeway. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

(RLNE5518536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Plaza Taxco have any available units?
888 Plaza Taxco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Plaza Taxco have?
Some of 888 Plaza Taxco's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Plaza Taxco currently offering any rent specials?
888 Plaza Taxco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Plaza Taxco pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Plaza Taxco is pet friendly.
Does 888 Plaza Taxco offer parking?
Yes, 888 Plaza Taxco offers parking.
Does 888 Plaza Taxco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Plaza Taxco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Plaza Taxco have a pool?
No, 888 Plaza Taxco does not have a pool.
Does 888 Plaza Taxco have accessible units?
No, 888 Plaza Taxco does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Plaza Taxco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 Plaza Taxco has units with dishwashers.
