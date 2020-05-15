888 Plaza Taxco

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom home! Convenient location! - ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS home just minutes from 32nd Street Naval Base! This large 2 story home has been remodeled and features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances (fridge, electric range, microwave, dishwasher) and an open concept layout. Bathrooms have also been recently remodeled with new fixtures. New tile throughout the first floor. The large master bedroom features a walk in closet. The backyard is spacious and perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage, plus an additional covered, secure storage area in the backyard. Close to everything: schools, shopping, with easy commuting on the 54 freeway. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



