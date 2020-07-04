All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8821 Via Andar

8821 Via Andar · No Longer Available
Location

8821 Via Andar, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Stunning 4BR 2.5BA UTC Townhome - Completely Remodeled, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, New HVAC,2-Car Gar, W/D in Unit - ***AVAILABLE NOW**

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Video Tour of Property:
https://showmojo.com/l/98d579205b/8821-via-andar-san-diego-ca-92122?sd=true

Located In UTC in the Vista La Jolla Complex

8821 Via Andar
San Diego, CA 92122

Cross Street: Via Las Rambles off of Noble Dr.

4 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Story Townhome
Estimated 1716 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Back Patio Area
Washer/Dryer in Unit
**COMPLETELY REMODELED**
**NO CARPET**

New Stove/Oven
New Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Vinyl Plank Floor

Completely Remodeled
Freshly Painted
Open Floor Plan
Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
No Carpet
Spacious Floor Plan
Gas Fireplace in Living Room
Skylight in the Hallway
Crown Molding Throughout besides Master Bedroom
Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom
Large Closet in the Master Bedroom
Double Sinks in Both Full Bathrooms
Tile Floor in 2nd Full Bath
Washer/Dryer in Unit
New AC + Heat - Energy Saving
2 Car Garage
Lots of Cabinet Space in Garage
Fenced Back Patio

**Window Coverings will be installed prior to move in- currently on back order

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Clubhouse
Tennis Court
Community Pool/Hot Tub - 3 Pools within community

CLOSE TO:
Westfield UTC
Restaurants
Shopping
Grocery Stores
UCSD
UC San Diego Health System La Jolla
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Beaches

TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - can self maintain

PETS INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog - 40Lbs or Less
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** - To be Completed after Approval

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695.00

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5695121)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8821 Via Andar have any available units?
8821 Via Andar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8821 Via Andar have?
Some of 8821 Via Andar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8821 Via Andar currently offering any rent specials?
8821 Via Andar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8821 Via Andar pet-friendly?
Yes, 8821 Via Andar is pet friendly.
Does 8821 Via Andar offer parking?
Yes, 8821 Via Andar offers parking.
Does 8821 Via Andar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8821 Via Andar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8821 Via Andar have a pool?
Yes, 8821 Via Andar has a pool.
Does 8821 Via Andar have accessible units?
No, 8821 Via Andar does not have accessible units.
Does 8821 Via Andar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8821 Via Andar has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
