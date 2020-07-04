Amenities

Stunning 4BR 2.5BA UTC Townhome - Completely Remodeled, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, New HVAC,2-Car Gar, W/D in Unit - ***AVAILABLE NOW**



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Video Tour of Property:

https://showmojo.com/l/98d579205b/8821-via-andar-san-diego-ca-92122?sd=true



Located In UTC in the Vista La Jolla Complex



8821 Via Andar

San Diego, CA 92122



Cross Street: Via Las Rambles off of Noble Dr.



4 Bedroom

2.5 Bath

2 Story Townhome

Estimated 1716 sq. ft.

2 Car Garage

Fenced Back Patio Area

Washer/Dryer in Unit

**COMPLETELY REMODELED**

**NO CARPET**



New Stove/Oven

New Dishwasher

Microwave

Refrigerator

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Countertops

Tile Backsplash

Vinyl Plank Floor



Completely Remodeled

Freshly Painted

Open Floor Plan

Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

No Carpet

Spacious Floor Plan

Gas Fireplace in Living Room

Skylight in the Hallway

Crown Molding Throughout besides Master Bedroom

Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom

Large Closet in the Master Bedroom

Double Sinks in Both Full Bathrooms

Tile Floor in 2nd Full Bath

Washer/Dryer in Unit

New AC + Heat - Energy Saving

2 Car Garage

Lots of Cabinet Space in Garage

Fenced Back Patio



**Window Coverings will be installed prior to move in- currently on back order



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Clubhouse

Tennis Court

Community Pool/Hot Tub - 3 Pools within community



CLOSE TO:

Westfield UTC

Restaurants

Shopping

Grocery Stores

UCSD

UC San Diego Health System La Jolla

Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Beaches



TENANT PAYS:

SDG&E

Cable/phone/Internet

Water/Sewer

Landscaping - can self maintain



PETS INFORMATION:

1 Pet - Cat or Dog - 40Lbs or Less

$250 Deposit Per Pet

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** - To be Completed after Approval



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3695.00



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



