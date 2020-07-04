Amenities
Stunning 4BR 2.5BA UTC Townhome - Completely Remodeled, Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout, New HVAC,2-Car Gar, W/D in Unit - ***AVAILABLE NOW**
**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**
Video Tour of Property:
https://showmojo.com/l/98d579205b/8821-via-andar-san-diego-ca-92122?sd=true
Located In UTC in the Vista La Jolla Complex
8821 Via Andar
San Diego, CA 92122
Cross Street: Via Las Rambles off of Noble Dr.
4 Bedroom
2.5 Bath
2 Story Townhome
Estimated 1716 sq. ft.
2 Car Garage
Fenced Back Patio Area
Washer/Dryer in Unit
**COMPLETELY REMODELED**
**NO CARPET**
New Stove/Oven
New Dishwasher
Microwave
Refrigerator
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Countertops
Tile Backsplash
Vinyl Plank Floor
Completely Remodeled
Freshly Painted
Open Floor Plan
Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
No Carpet
Spacious Floor Plan
Gas Fireplace in Living Room
Skylight in the Hallway
Crown Molding Throughout besides Master Bedroom
Vaulted Ceiling in Master Bedroom
Large Closet in the Master Bedroom
Double Sinks in Both Full Bathrooms
Tile Floor in 2nd Full Bath
Washer/Dryer in Unit
New AC + Heat - Energy Saving
2 Car Garage
Lots of Cabinet Space in Garage
Fenced Back Patio
**Window Coverings will be installed prior to move in- currently on back order
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Clubhouse
Tennis Court
Community Pool/Hot Tub - 3 Pools within community
CLOSE TO:
Westfield UTC
Restaurants
Shopping
Grocery Stores
UCSD
UC San Diego Health System La Jolla
Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Beaches
TENANT PAYS:
SDG&E
Cable/phone/Internet
Water/Sewer
Landscaping - can self maintain
PETS INFORMATION:
1 Pet - Cat or Dog - 40Lbs or Less
$250 Deposit Per Pet
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening .com/ ** - To be Completed after Approval
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3695.00
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5695121)