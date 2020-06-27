8814 Via Andar

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

UTC Townhome for Rent - With Gorgeous Views - Tenant Planet is proud to present this townhome In UTC with amazing views! Vista La Jolla is known for its beautiful community. This residence has a modern look and feel to it - great for relaxing and entertaining guests.



This townhome is centrally located in the Vista La Jolla Community. This unit has been newly renovated with quartz counter tops, lots of storage and new flooring throughout. The community has three pools, BBQ, Tennis Courts, and Clubhouse/Recreation Room.



Located on a nice cul-de-sac just steps away from UTC Westfield Mall. Attached two car garage with washer/dryer and extra storage space. The master-bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large closet space, and dual vanity in the bathroom. Double sized third room upstairs with dual closets



This is truly the perfect location In UTC. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!



(RLNE5073007)