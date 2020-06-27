All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:44 AM

8814 Via Andar

8814 via Andar
Location

8814 via Andar, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
UTC Townhome for Rent - With Gorgeous Views - Tenant Planet is proud to present this townhome In UTC with amazing views! Vista La Jolla is known for its beautiful community. This residence has a modern look and feel to it - great for relaxing and entertaining guests.

This townhome is centrally located in the Vista La Jolla Community. This unit has been newly renovated with quartz counter tops, lots of storage and new flooring throughout. The community has three pools, BBQ, Tennis Courts, and Clubhouse/Recreation Room.

Located on a nice cul-de-sac just steps away from UTC Westfield Mall. Attached two car garage with washer/dryer and extra storage space. The master-bedroom has vaulted ceilings, large closet space, and dual vanity in the bathroom. Double sized third room upstairs with dual closets

This is truly the perfect location In UTC. Applications are free, but this property won't last long!

(RLNE5073007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 Via Andar have any available units?
8814 Via Andar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8814 Via Andar have?
Some of 8814 Via Andar's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 Via Andar currently offering any rent specials?
8814 Via Andar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 Via Andar pet-friendly?
No, 8814 Via Andar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8814 Via Andar offer parking?
Yes, 8814 Via Andar offers parking.
Does 8814 Via Andar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8814 Via Andar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 Via Andar have a pool?
Yes, 8814 Via Andar has a pool.
Does 8814 Via Andar have accessible units?
No, 8814 Via Andar does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 Via Andar have units with dishwashers?
No, 8814 Via Andar does not have units with dishwashers.
