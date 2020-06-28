Amenities

8775 Tribeca Circle Available 09/30/19 Upgraded 3 bed 3 bath Tri-level Townhome in Tribeca- Kearny Mesa - Home features granite counters, stainless steel applicances, laminate flooring, tile flooring at entry with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Dual balconies on main living area which also has one full bed and bath. 2 additional bedrooms with their own attached bathrooms on 3rd level. Attached 2 car tandem garage. Washer, dryer and fridge included in rent. Complex features pool, spa, BBQ area. Easy access to freeways and within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Trash included in rents. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.



