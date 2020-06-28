All apartments in San Diego
Location

8775 Tribeca Circle, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
8775 Tribeca Circle Available 09/30/19 Upgraded 3 bed 3 bath Tri-level Townhome in Tribeca- Kearny Mesa - Home features granite counters, stainless steel applicances, laminate flooring, tile flooring at entry with dramatic vaulted ceilings. Dual balconies on main living area which also has one full bed and bath. 2 additional bedrooms with their own attached bathrooms on 3rd level. Attached 2 car tandem garage. Washer, dryer and fridge included in rent. Complex features pool, spa, BBQ area. Easy access to freeways and within walking distance to shops and restaurants. Trash included in rents. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
Ca Corp DRE Lic# 01856665

(RLNE5134208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8775 Tribeca Circle have any available units?
8775 Tribeca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8775 Tribeca Circle have?
Some of 8775 Tribeca Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8775 Tribeca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8775 Tribeca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8775 Tribeca Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8775 Tribeca Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8775 Tribeca Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8775 Tribeca Circle offers parking.
Does 8775 Tribeca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8775 Tribeca Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8775 Tribeca Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8775 Tribeca Circle has a pool.
Does 8775 Tribeca Circle have accessible units?
No, 8775 Tribeca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8775 Tribeca Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8775 Tribeca Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
