Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

8756 Plaza Park Lane

8756 Plaza Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8756 Plaza Park Lane, San Diego, CA 92123
Kearny Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1485 sq ft. town home right in the heart of Spectrum Center. The tri-level rental features a great location, spacious open layout and ample storage space.

- Easy freeway access, right off the 163, close to 52,15, and 805 freeways
-Master bedroom with large walk-in closet
-Private 2 car garage with extra storage (tandem)
-Private balcony
-Ceiling fans
-Central heat and air
-Newer carpet
-All appliances included: Refrigerator, gas range, oven, microwave and dishwasher
-Full size washer and dryer on main floor
-Minutes from Fashion Valley Mall, Downtown, Hill Crest, Balboa Park, La Jolla, and Pacific Beach
-Easy access to San Diego State University, University of San Diego, UCSD, Sharpe Hospital, Miramar, 32nd St. and North Island

Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs under 40 lbs allowed. 1 Pet max allowed.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8756 Plaza Park Lane have any available units?
8756 Plaza Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8756 Plaza Park Lane have?
Some of 8756 Plaza Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8756 Plaza Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8756 Plaza Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8756 Plaza Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8756 Plaza Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8756 Plaza Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8756 Plaza Park Lane offers parking.
Does 8756 Plaza Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8756 Plaza Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8756 Plaza Park Lane have a pool?
No, 8756 Plaza Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8756 Plaza Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 8756 Plaza Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8756 Plaza Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8756 Plaza Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
