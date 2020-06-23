8756 Plaza Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1485 sq ft. town home right in the heart of Spectrum Center. The tri-level rental features a great location, spacious open layout and ample storage space.



- Easy freeway access, right off the 163, close to 52,15, and 805 freeways

-Master bedroom with large walk-in closet

-Private 2 car garage with extra storage (tandem)

-Private balcony

-Ceiling fans

-Central heat and air

-Newer carpet

-All appliances included: Refrigerator, gas range, oven, microwave and dishwasher

-Full size washer and dryer on main floor

-Minutes from Fashion Valley Mall, Downtown, Hill Crest, Balboa Park, La Jolla, and Pacific Beach

-Easy access to San Diego State University, University of San Diego, UCSD, Sharpe Hospital, Miramar, 32nd St. and North Island



Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs under 40 lbs allowed. 1 Pet max allowed.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.