8756 Plaza Park Lane

Amenities
Desirable, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1485 sq ft. town home right in the heart of Spectrum Center. The tri-level rental features a great location, spacious open layout and ample storage space.
- Easy freeway access, right off the 163, close to 52,15, and 805 freeways
-Master bedroom with large walk-in closet
-Private 2 car garage with extra storage (tandem)
-Private balcony
-Ceiling fans
-Central heat and air
-Newer carpet
-All appliances included: Refrigerator, gas range, oven, microwave and dishwasher
-Full size washer and dryer on main floor
-Minutes from Fashion Valley Mall, Downtown, Hill Crest, Balboa Park, La Jolla, and Pacific Beach
-Easy access to San Diego State University, University of San Diego, UCSD, Sharpe Hospital, Miramar, 32nd St. and North Island
Pet Policy: Cats and Dogs under 40 lbs allowed. 1 Pet max allowed.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,550, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,550, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.