8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

San Carlos, 8753 Lake Murray Blvd #4, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, 3 Community Pools! - Beautifully remodeled upper corner unit conveniently located near shopping and access to the 125 fwy. Living room has wood floors and a wall AC. Kitchen has tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Dining room has tile floors and built in china hutch. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE5018976)