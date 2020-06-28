All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd

8753 Lake Murray Blvd · No Longer Available
San Diego
Lake Murray
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8753 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
San Carlos, 8753 Lake Murray Blvd #4, Wood Floors, Granite Counters, 3 Community Pools! - Beautifully remodeled upper corner unit conveniently located near shopping and access to the 125 fwy. Living room has wood floors and a wall AC. Kitchen has tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Dining room has tile floors and built in china hutch. Bedrooms 1 and 2 have wood floors and mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has wood floors, 2 closets with mirrored wardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors and a walk in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5018976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd have any available units?
8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd have?
Some of 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd offers parking.
Does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd has a pool.
Does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8753-4 Lake Murray Blvd has units with dishwashers.
