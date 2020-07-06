8733 Lake Murray Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Wonderful Lake Murray Terrace Condo... Completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath - 2nd floor unit. Large master suite. Spacious & private balcony with 2 storage closets. Kitchen and baths have been beautifully updated as well as the windows, flooring, new recessed lighting in the kitchen and living room, ceiling fans in dining room and all bedrooms. A/C in main room. Just steps away from the pool and spa and common laundry. Comes with two parking space can rent a 3rd for $30/mo. Available 11/17/19.