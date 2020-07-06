All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

8733 Lake Murray Blvd.

8733 Lake Murray Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8733 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Wonderful Lake Murray Terrace Condo... Completely remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath - 2nd floor unit. Large master suite. Spacious & private balcony with 2 storage closets. Kitchen and baths have been beautifully updated as well as the windows, flooring, new recessed lighting in the kitchen and living room, ceiling fans in dining room and all bedrooms. A/C in main room. Just steps away from the pool and spa and common laundry. Comes with two parking space can rent a 3rd for $30/mo. Available 11/17/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. have any available units?
8733 Lake Murray Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. have?
Some of 8733 Lake Murray Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
8733 Lake Murray Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. offers parking.
Does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. has a pool.
Does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8733 Lake Murray Blvd. has units with dishwashers.

