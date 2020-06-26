8644 Creekwood Lane

Amenities

Must see! Beautiful 3 Bed Home In The Community Of Park Village - Rancho Penasqitos - Gorgeous three bedroom home in Park Village. Family friendly quiet neighborhood in cul-de-sac. Property offers bright and sunny beautifully laid out open floor plan, island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, wooden blinds throughout, kitchen nook leads out to private backyard / patio with its own water fall feature, fireplace and security system installed. This lovely home is surrounded by hiking and bike trails, West Chase Park and the preserve. Great schools in the award winning Poway Unified School District to include Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle School & Westview High School. Centrally located with shopping centers close by and easy access to freeway 56.



This House Features:



- 1439 Square Ft

- 2 Car Garage

- 3 Bed

- 2.5 Bath

- Fireplace

- Fresh Paint Inside - Super Clean Interior

- Large enclosed yard & patio water fall feature

- Security System



Conveniently Located:



- Close to Shopping & Restaurants

- Schools Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle, Westview High.

- Freeways 56



Lease Term: 1 Year

All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Trash, Power, Phone and Cable

No Smoking allowed in this property

Dogs Allowed



No Cats Allowed



