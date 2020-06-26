All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8644 Creekwood Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

8644 Creekwood Lane

8644 Creekwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8644 Creekwood Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Must see! Beautiful 3 Bed Home In The Community Of Park Village - Rancho Penasqitos - Gorgeous three bedroom home in Park Village. Family friendly quiet neighborhood in cul-de-sac. Property offers bright and sunny beautifully laid out open floor plan, island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom paint, wooden blinds throughout, kitchen nook leads out to private backyard / patio with its own water fall feature, fireplace and security system installed. This lovely home is surrounded by hiking and bike trails, West Chase Park and the preserve. Great schools in the award winning Poway Unified School District to include Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle School & Westview High School. Centrally located with shopping centers close by and easy access to freeway 56.

This House Features:

- 1439 Square Ft
- 2 Car Garage
- 3 Bed
- 2.5 Bath
- Fireplace
- Fresh Paint Inside - Super Clean Interior
- Large enclosed yard & patio water fall feature
- Security System

Conveniently Located:

- Close to Shopping & Restaurants
- Schools Park Village Elementary, Mesa Verde Middle, Westview High.
- Freeways 56

Lease Term: 1 Year
All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Trash, Power, Phone and Cable
No Smoking allowed in this property
Dogs Allowed

To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4954206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8644 Creekwood Lane have any available units?
8644 Creekwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8644 Creekwood Lane have?
Some of 8644 Creekwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8644 Creekwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8644 Creekwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8644 Creekwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8644 Creekwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8644 Creekwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8644 Creekwood Lane offers parking.
Does 8644 Creekwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8644 Creekwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8644 Creekwood Lane have a pool?
No, 8644 Creekwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8644 Creekwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8644 Creekwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8644 Creekwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8644 Creekwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
