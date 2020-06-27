All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8628-B Via Mallorca.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8628-B Via Mallorca
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

8628-B Via Mallorca

8628 Via Mallorca · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8628 Via Mallorca, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
La Jolla/UTC - Cozy & Nicely Updated Studio Available Now! - This lovely studio is fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Included is a Murphy bed to maximize the space. Located in a nice complex, the unit comes with 1 parking space and has access to 2 community pools, spa, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities.

Close to the 5 and 52 freeways, the UTC mall, shopping centers, and minutes to the beaches.

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-Sorry, no pets.

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2284192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8628-B Via Mallorca have any available units?
8628-B Via Mallorca doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8628-B Via Mallorca have?
Some of 8628-B Via Mallorca's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8628-B Via Mallorca currently offering any rent specials?
8628-B Via Mallorca is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8628-B Via Mallorca pet-friendly?
No, 8628-B Via Mallorca is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8628-B Via Mallorca offer parking?
Yes, 8628-B Via Mallorca offers parking.
Does 8628-B Via Mallorca have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8628-B Via Mallorca does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8628-B Via Mallorca have a pool?
Yes, 8628-B Via Mallorca has a pool.
Does 8628-B Via Mallorca have accessible units?
No, 8628-B Via Mallorca does not have accessible units.
Does 8628-B Via Mallorca have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8628-B Via Mallorca has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University