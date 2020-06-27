8628-B Via Mallorca

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

La Jolla/UTC - Cozy & Nicely Updated Studio Available Now! - This lovely studio is fully equipped with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Included is a Murphy bed to maximize the space. Located in a nice complex, the unit comes with 1 parking space and has access to 2 community pools, spa, fitness center and onsite laundry facilities.



Close to the 5 and 52 freeways, the UTC mall, shopping centers, and minutes to the beaches.



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service

-Tenant pays SDG&E

-Sorry, no pets.



