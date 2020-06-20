All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

862 Thomas Av

862 Thomas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

862 Thomas Ave, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
About the property
Beautiful and elegant with modern kitchen and granite counter tops .. all hardwood or tiled floors . latest newer appliances. Huge private patio of over 150 square feet with nice view. Ceiling fans in every room. gorgeous marble showers. Dishwasher, ONLY STEPS to the sand. upgraded in every facet, recently remodeled, laundry room on site, & garage parking.

Includes Tv package and HIGH SPED INTERNET. Location is superb with the sand and ocean a block away! 24 hour grocery shopping (RALPHS) and restaurants walking distance.The airport and downtown only 17 minutes away. A delightful stroll to the boardwalk anytime (look at the map).

Close to UCSD, Scripps, All major hospitals, Kaiser, USD, and all the research facilities in La Jolla and Del Mar. ALSO private garage parking, private 150 sq ft balcony, and being at the beach is an incredible rarity) makes this unit a great choice!
Amenities
GENERAL

WiFi
TV
Shower
Kitchen
Serta mattress
Fully Furnished
Sofa and living room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 Thomas Av have any available units?
862 Thomas Av doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 Thomas Av have?
Some of 862 Thomas Av's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 Thomas Av currently offering any rent specials?
862 Thomas Av isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 Thomas Av pet-friendly?
No, 862 Thomas Av is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 862 Thomas Av offer parking?
Yes, 862 Thomas Av does offer parking.
Does 862 Thomas Av have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 Thomas Av does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 Thomas Av have a pool?
No, 862 Thomas Av does not have a pool.
Does 862 Thomas Av have accessible units?
No, 862 Thomas Av does not have accessible units.
Does 862 Thomas Av have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 Thomas Av has units with dishwashers.
