862 Thomas Av

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

About the property

Beautiful and elegant with modern kitchen and granite counter tops .. all hardwood or tiled floors . latest newer appliances. Huge private patio of over 150 square feet with nice view. Ceiling fans in every room. gorgeous marble showers. Dishwasher, ONLY STEPS to the sand. upgraded in every facet, recently remodeled, laundry room on site, & garage parking.



Includes Tv package and HIGH SPED INTERNET. Location is superb with the sand and ocean a block away! 24 hour grocery shopping (RALPHS) and restaurants walking distance.The airport and downtown only 17 minutes away. A delightful stroll to the boardwalk anytime (look at the map).



Close to UCSD, Scripps, All major hospitals, Kaiser, USD, and all the research facilities in La Jolla and Del Mar. ALSO private garage parking, private 150 sq ft balcony, and being at the beach is an incredible rarity) makes this unit a great choice!

Amenities

GENERAL



WiFi

TV

Shower

Kitchen

Serta mattress

Fully Furnished

Sofa and living room