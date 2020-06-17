All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8568 Hurlbut St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8568 Hurlbut St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:45 AM

8568 Hurlbut St.

8568 Hurlbut St · (858) 922-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8568 Hurlbut St, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Single level condo in convenient Serra Mesa, close to elementary school, restaurants and easy freeway access. Completely remodeled interior along with new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Property has all new appliances and a large yard great for BBQ and entertaining. Plenty of storage in large closets and upgraded kitchen, boasting gas stainless stove and built in microwave. This lower level unit also has a designated parking space. Tenant to pay own SDG&E plus prorated water bill, trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8568 Hurlbut St. have any available units?
8568 Hurlbut St. has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8568 Hurlbut St. have?
Some of 8568 Hurlbut St.'s amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8568 Hurlbut St. currently offering any rent specials?
8568 Hurlbut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8568 Hurlbut St. pet-friendly?
No, 8568 Hurlbut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8568 Hurlbut St. offer parking?
Yes, 8568 Hurlbut St. does offer parking.
Does 8568 Hurlbut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8568 Hurlbut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8568 Hurlbut St. have a pool?
No, 8568 Hurlbut St. does not have a pool.
Does 8568 Hurlbut St. have accessible units?
No, 8568 Hurlbut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 8568 Hurlbut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8568 Hurlbut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8568 Hurlbut St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity