8568 Hurlbut St.

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Single level condo in convenient Serra Mesa, close to elementary school, restaurants and easy freeway access. Completely remodeled interior along with new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Property has all new appliances and a large yard great for BBQ and entertaining. Plenty of storage in large closets and upgraded kitchen, boasting gas stainless stove and built in microwave. This lower level unit also has a designated parking space. Tenant to pay own SDG&E plus prorated water bill, trash included.