Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

8547 Aspect Dr Available 07/01/19 Huge 2 Bedroom with Loft and Amazing Views in Mission Valley Coming Soon! - The Community of Civita is a new blend of urban living and with many amenities. At its center is a sprawling park, perfect for strolls, runs and weekend picnics,and pools and spas. Civita is close to the trolley it allows residents to get to and from anywhere in the metro San Diego, including Downtown, Old Town, Qualcomm Stadium, great restaurants, golf and more. The whole area is walkable with access to friends, neighbors and local favorite shops and restaurants.



This home has an open floor plan, master bedroom with walk-in closet, all bedrooms on the first floor and a modern chef kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. kitchen. There is a 2nd floor loft/work-space that opens up to one of two patios that double the entertaining space and amazing views.There is a 2-car detached finished garage.

Also access to all amenities,pool clubhouse,gym,event room,party room and plenty of places to BBQ with friends and family...

Nearby schools include Elevate Elementary, Fletcher Elementary School and San Diego County Court. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Milano Coffee Co. Nearby restaurants include Jersey Mike?s Subs, Sombrero Mexican Food and Ka Prao Thai Cuisine.

Call or Text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265 to tour this beautiful home.



(RLNE4897048)