Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

8547 Aspect Dr

8547 Aspect Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8547 Aspect Dr, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
8547 Aspect Dr Available 07/01/19 Huge 2 Bedroom with Loft and Amazing Views in Mission Valley Coming Soon! - The Community of Civita is a new blend of urban living and with many amenities. At its center is a sprawling park, perfect for strolls, runs and weekend picnics,and pools and spas. Civita is close to the trolley it allows residents to get to and from anywhere in the metro San Diego, including Downtown, Old Town, Qualcomm Stadium, great restaurants, golf and more. The whole area is walkable with access to friends, neighbors and local favorite shops and restaurants.

This home has an open floor plan, master bedroom with walk-in closet, all bedrooms on the first floor and a modern chef kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. kitchen. There is a 2nd floor loft/work-space that opens up to one of two patios that double the entertaining space and amazing views.There is a 2-car detached finished garage.
Also access to all amenities,pool clubhouse,gym,event room,party room and plenty of places to BBQ with friends and family...
Nearby schools include Elevate Elementary, Fletcher Elementary School and San Diego County Court. The closest grocery stores are Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Trader Joe's. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and Milano Coffee Co. Nearby restaurants include Jersey Mike?s Subs, Sombrero Mexican Food and Ka Prao Thai Cuisine.
Call or Text Veronica Martin (858)522-9265 to tour this beautiful home.

(RLNE4897048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8547 Aspect Dr have any available units?
8547 Aspect Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8547 Aspect Dr have?
Some of 8547 Aspect Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8547 Aspect Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8547 Aspect Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8547 Aspect Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8547 Aspect Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8547 Aspect Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8547 Aspect Dr offers parking.
Does 8547 Aspect Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8547 Aspect Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8547 Aspect Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8547 Aspect Dr has a pool.
Does 8547 Aspect Dr have accessible units?
No, 8547 Aspect Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8547 Aspect Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8547 Aspect Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
