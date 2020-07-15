All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
850 West Upas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
850 West Upas Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

850 West Upas Street

850 West Upas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

850 West Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mission Hills View Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!!! Fantastic Mission Hills view home sitting high up on a corner lot. This multi-level house features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with separate living and dining areas. Quaint patio off the kitchen and a sun room and sun deck off the living room. Hardwood floors in the main living space and a fireplace in the living room.Separate extra room that can be used as an office, bedroom, study, playroom, etc. The yard has a lemon, lime, grapefruit and fig tree - all producing! Kitchen has been recently upgraded, light and bright Includes, fridge, stove/oven, washer and dryer. Pets on approval

(RLNE5305860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 850 West Upas Street have any available units?
850 West Upas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 West Upas Street have?
Some of 850 West Upas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 West Upas Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 West Upas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West Upas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 West Upas Street is pet friendly.
Does 850 West Upas Street offer parking?
No, 850 West Upas Street does not offer parking.
Does 850 West Upas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 West Upas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West Upas Street have a pool?
No, 850 West Upas Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 West Upas Street have accessible units?
No, 850 West Upas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West Upas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 West Upas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University