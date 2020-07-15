850 West Upas Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mission Hills View Home - MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500 OFF SECOND MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE!!!! Fantastic Mission Hills view home sitting high up on a corner lot. This multi-level house features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with separate living and dining areas. Quaint patio off the kitchen and a sun room and sun deck off the living room. Hardwood floors in the main living space and a fireplace in the living room.Separate extra room that can be used as an office, bedroom, study, playroom, etc. The yard has a lemon, lime, grapefruit and fig tree - all producing! Kitchen has been recently upgraded, light and bright Includes, fridge, stove/oven, washer and dryer. Pets on approval



