850 State St. #428

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Beautiful Downtown Top Floor Condo - This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath top floor condo is centrally located downtown at the Marina Park condo complex. The property has gorgeous hardwood floors with fresh neutral paint enhanced by white trim throughout. Newer appliances include washer & dryer (conveniently located inside the unit) and refrigerator, new stove, dishwasher with rich cabinetry and elegant dark granite countertops. Amenities of the complex include sparkling pool and spa with weight room and sauna. Gated environment with full security on site 24/7. Owner covers water, sewer and trash and 1 garaged parking spot included.



Complex includes 2 pools, spas, and weight rooms. Direct access to Pontoga Park immediately near property



A $225.00 fee must be paid to the Association each time an owner or resident moves in/out.

A refundable damage deposit of $200.00 will be charged for every move in/out.

Fees are not required for the delivery of appliances and new furniture.



For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, (858) 357-5135.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Landlord requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



(RLNE2262810)