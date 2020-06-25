All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

850 State St. #428

850 State St · No Longer Available
Location

850 State St, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Downtown Top Floor Condo - This beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath top floor condo is centrally located downtown at the Marina Park condo complex. The property has gorgeous hardwood floors with fresh neutral paint enhanced by white trim throughout. Newer appliances include washer & dryer (conveniently located inside the unit) and refrigerator, new stove, dishwasher with rich cabinetry and elegant dark granite countertops. Amenities of the complex include sparkling pool and spa with weight room and sauna. Gated environment with full security on site 24/7. Owner covers water, sewer and trash and 1 garaged parking spot included.

Complex includes 2 pools, spas, and weight rooms. Direct access to Pontoga Park immediately near property

A $225.00 fee must be paid to the Association each time an owner or resident moves in/out.
A refundable damage deposit of $200.00 will be charged for every move in/out.
Fees are not required for the delivery of appliances and new furniture.

For more info.....Ryan@chasepacific.com, (858) 357-5135.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Landlord requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE2262810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 State St. #428 have any available units?
850 State St. #428 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 State St. #428 have?
Some of 850 State St. #428's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 State St. #428 currently offering any rent specials?
850 State St. #428 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 State St. #428 pet-friendly?
No, 850 State St. #428 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 850 State St. #428 offer parking?
Yes, 850 State St. #428 offers parking.
Does 850 State St. #428 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 State St. #428 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 State St. #428 have a pool?
Yes, 850 State St. #428 has a pool.
Does 850 State St. #428 have accessible units?
No, 850 State St. #428 does not have accessible units.
Does 850 State St. #428 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 State St. #428 has units with dishwashers.
