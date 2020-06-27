8418 Run Of The Knolls

Amenities

Live at the top of Santaluz in romantic luxury & state-of-the-art efficiency. Enjoy PANORAMIC ocean views from Dana Point to Torrey Pines while hot air balloons glide silently overhead. SOLAR, internet and some cable TV are included on a private 2.13 landscaped lot w/native California plants keeps utility bills low. Single-level features a tranquil interior courtyard with gurgling fountain, warming firepit and wafting music, a guest casita, a vastly expanded guest room, bonus room, office & 4 car garage.