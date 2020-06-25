Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

8418-D Summerdale Road Available 05/11/19 Mira Mesa, 8418-D Summerdale Road, Walk to shopping, park, restaurants! - Super, central Mira Mesa location within walking distance to Von's Shopping Center, Target Shopping Center, Park and Library and just minutes to Sorrento Valley. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE3634414)