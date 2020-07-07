8381 Summerdale Rd B

Amenities
2 Bedroom Pet friendly loft large dogs welcome - Property Id: 185318
Nice renovated 2 story townhome/condo with all new windows, doors and vinyl flooring. Living room and downstairs bedroom have vaulted ceilings, open floor plan with private backyard. Close to Miramar lake and Scripps Ranch, 15 and 805 freeways. Master bedroom is upstairs loft with full bath. Downstairs bedroom has French doors with half bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C and heat. Large dogs are welcome.
Nice quiet community with pool and spa. Assigned carport and parking No additional pet rent. Must have security, pet deposit and background/ credit check and references.
