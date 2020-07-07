All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

8381 Summerdale Rd B

8381 Summerdale Road · No Longer Available
Location

8381 Summerdale Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Pet friendly loft large dogs welcome - Property Id: 185318

Nice renovated 2 story townhome/condo with all new windows, doors and vinyl flooring. Living room and downstairs bedroom have vaulted ceilings, open floor plan with private backyard. Close to Miramar lake and Scripps Ranch, 15 and 805 freeways. Master bedroom is upstairs loft with full bath. Downstairs bedroom has French doors with half bath. Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C and heat. Large dogs are welcome.
Nice quiet community with pool and spa. Assigned carport and parking No additional pet rent. Must have security, pet deposit and background/ credit check and references.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185318
Property Id 185318

(RLNE5384871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8381 Summerdale Rd B have any available units?
8381 Summerdale Rd B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8381 Summerdale Rd B have?
Some of 8381 Summerdale Rd B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8381 Summerdale Rd B currently offering any rent specials?
8381 Summerdale Rd B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8381 Summerdale Rd B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8381 Summerdale Rd B is pet friendly.
Does 8381 Summerdale Rd B offer parking?
Yes, 8381 Summerdale Rd B offers parking.
Does 8381 Summerdale Rd B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8381 Summerdale Rd B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8381 Summerdale Rd B have a pool?
Yes, 8381 Summerdale Rd B has a pool.
Does 8381 Summerdale Rd B have accessible units?
No, 8381 Summerdale Rd B does not have accessible units.
Does 8381 Summerdale Rd B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8381 Summerdale Rd B has units with dishwashers.

