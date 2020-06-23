8281 Gold Coast Dr Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home in private community in Mira Mesa - AVAILABLE NOW!



This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in the Mariposa community in Mira Mesa features new flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, private wrap-around patio, attached 2 car garage, ceiling fans in each bedroom, and an above-ground jacuzzi! The home also comes with full appliances including a washer and dryer!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2575

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: attached 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, tenants responsible for all other utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenants are responsible for yard maintenance

- YEAR BUILT: 1999



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If tenants wish to fill and use the spa, monthly spa maintenance will be provided for an additional $100/month.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



