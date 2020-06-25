Amenities
8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 Available 07/13/19 2 Bedroom House in Mariposa - - Highly Upgraded Unit
- Granite
- Tile/Travertine Floors
- Dual Master Suites Upstairs
- Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage
- Large Master Shower with Travertine Walls
- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Close to Shopping, Park, and Schools
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE1877894)