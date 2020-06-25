All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2

8275 Gold Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8275 Gold Coast Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 Available 07/13/19 2 Bedroom House in Mariposa - - Highly Upgraded Unit
- Granite
- Tile/Travertine Floors
- Dual Master Suites Upstairs
- Washer/Dryer Hookups in Garage
- Large Master Shower with Travertine Walls

- PARKING: 2-Car Garage
- UTILITIES: Trash Included
- COMMUNITY FEATURES: Close to Shopping, Park, and Schools

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE1877894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 have any available units?
8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 have?
Some of 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 offers parking.
Does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 have a pool?
No, 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 does not have a pool.
Does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 have accessible units?
No, 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8275 Gold Coast Dr. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University