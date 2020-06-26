8273 Chandler Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Highly upgraded 2-story Kensington home in Del Sur! ***Light and bright formal living room with cathedral ceilings and tons of windows bringing in great natural light. ***Huge, open kitchen with handsome cherry cabinetry, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including double ovens, center island and breakfast bar. ***Eat-in dining area and cozy family room just off the kitchen with a fireplace and big window overlooking the backyard. ***Spacious Master suite...