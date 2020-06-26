All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8273 Chandler Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8273 Chandler Hill Court
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:54 PM

8273 Chandler Hill Court

8273 Chandler Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8273 Chandler Hill Court, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Highly upgraded 2-story Kensington home in Del Sur! ***Light and bright formal living room with cathedral ceilings and tons of windows bringing in great natural light. ***Huge, open kitchen with handsome cherry cabinetry, walk-in pantry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including double ovens, center island and breakfast bar. ***Eat-in dining area and cozy family room just off the kitchen with a fireplace and big window overlooking the backyard. ***Spacious Master suite...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8273 Chandler Hill Court have any available units?
8273 Chandler Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8273 Chandler Hill Court have?
Some of 8273 Chandler Hill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8273 Chandler Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
8273 Chandler Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8273 Chandler Hill Court pet-friendly?
No, 8273 Chandler Hill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8273 Chandler Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 8273 Chandler Hill Court offers parking.
Does 8273 Chandler Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8273 Chandler Hill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8273 Chandler Hill Court have a pool?
Yes, 8273 Chandler Hill Court has a pool.
Does 8273 Chandler Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 8273 Chandler Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8273 Chandler Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8273 Chandler Hill Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University