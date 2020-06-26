All apartments in San Diego
Location

8225 Hillandale Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
8225 Hillandale Dr. Available 08/01/19 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in San Carlos with Solar! - Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in San Carlos is gorgeous inside and out! Lush landscaping in front yard and great curb appeal. Nice open layout with large slider that opens up to backyard oasis. Spacious yard with pool, covered patio and built-in BBQ make this the perfect home to entertain this summer. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Tons of upgrades throughout the entire home. Features central heat and air conditioning, plus great utility savings with solar! Attached two car garage with washer and dryer.
Convenient location within walking distance to hiking, biking and exploring in Mission Trails Regional Park.
Gardener and pool service included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available August 1 for a one year lease. This home is a must see and will go fast!

For more info, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4928673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8225 Hillandale Dr. have any available units?
8225 Hillandale Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8225 Hillandale Dr. have?
Some of 8225 Hillandale Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8225 Hillandale Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8225 Hillandale Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8225 Hillandale Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8225 Hillandale Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8225 Hillandale Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8225 Hillandale Dr. offers parking.
Does 8225 Hillandale Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8225 Hillandale Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8225 Hillandale Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8225 Hillandale Dr. has a pool.
Does 8225 Hillandale Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8225 Hillandale Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8225 Hillandale Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8225 Hillandale Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
