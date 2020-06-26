Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

8225 Hillandale Dr. Available 08/01/19 Spectacular 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in San Carlos with Solar! - Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath house in San Carlos is gorgeous inside and out! Lush landscaping in front yard and great curb appeal. Nice open layout with large slider that opens up to backyard oasis. Spacious yard with pool, covered patio and built-in BBQ make this the perfect home to entertain this summer. Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Tons of upgrades throughout the entire home. Features central heat and air conditioning, plus great utility savings with solar! Attached two car garage with washer and dryer.

Convenient location within walking distance to hiking, biking and exploring in Mission Trails Regional Park.

Gardener and pool service included. Tenant pays all other utilities. Available August 1 for a one year lease. This home is a must see and will go fast!



For more info, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE4928673)