822 Island Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport gym parking pool

Lovely Bayside 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Flat - Property Id: 195371



$2400/month + Utilities



Can be rented Short Term or Unfurnished/Furnished Long Term



Lovely two bedroom, one bath ground floor condo with spacious flowing floor plan and a private front patio, huge bedroom with two queen beds and 55" smart TV, second bedroom with one queen bed and wall mounted flatscreen, full bath with tub shower. Features covered carport, Granite countertops in the kitchen with tile flooring in the kitchen, dining room, bathroom and hallway. Pergo flooring in Living Room. Hardwood Floors in bedrooms.



Can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished.



This Duplex is close to Belmont Park (Mission Beach Amusement Park): Wavehouse with manmade wave machine, indoor olympic size pool, jacuzzi, and health club. Great for every age: Roller coaster, rides, jungle gym, go carts, glow in the dark minature golf, etc. Lots of restaurants and shops steps away and miles of boardwalk for strolling, biking, and blading.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195371

Property Id 195371



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5637333)