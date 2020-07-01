All apartments in San Diego
822 Island Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

822 Island Ct

822 Island Ct · No Longer Available
Location

822 Island Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Lovely Bayside 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Flat - Property Id: 195371

$2400/month + Utilities

Can be rented Short Term or Unfurnished/Furnished Long Term

Lovely two bedroom, one bath ground floor condo with spacious flowing floor plan and a private front patio, huge bedroom with two queen beds and 55" smart TV, second bedroom with one queen bed and wall mounted flatscreen, full bath with tub shower. Features covered carport, Granite countertops in the kitchen with tile flooring in the kitchen, dining room, bathroom and hallway. Pergo flooring in Living Room. Hardwood Floors in bedrooms.

Can be rented Furnished or Unfurnished.

This Duplex is close to Belmont Park (Mission Beach Amusement Park): Wavehouse with manmade wave machine, indoor olympic size pool, jacuzzi, and health club. Great for every age: Roller coaster, rides, jungle gym, go carts, glow in the dark minature golf, etc. Lots of restaurants and shops steps away and miles of boardwalk for strolling, biking, and blading.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195371
Property Id 195371

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5637333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Island Ct have any available units?
822 Island Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 Island Ct have?
Some of 822 Island Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Island Ct currently offering any rent specials?
822 Island Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Island Ct pet-friendly?
No, 822 Island Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 822 Island Ct offer parking?
Yes, 822 Island Ct offers parking.
Does 822 Island Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 822 Island Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Island Ct have a pool?
Yes, 822 Island Ct has a pool.
Does 822 Island Ct have accessible units?
No, 822 Island Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Island Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 Island Ct has units with dishwashers.

