8040 Girard Ave. #6

Amenities
Panoramic Views!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Desirable La Jolla Village Community - Panoramic view condo in the heart of The Village Community of La Jolla Shores features two bedrooms two full bathrooms, spacious living areas, all of which showcase spectacular ocean views. Find a wide variety of world-class restaurants, boutiques and activities at your fingertip. Desirable location close to Scripps Park, La Jolla Cove, snorkeling, beaches and more. Endless possibilities!
Features Include:
Fully Furnished Condo
3 or 6 Month Lease Option - Lease Must end November 30th 2020
Utilities included: Water/Trash, Cable & Internet available with an additional cost of $130 per month.
Laundry: W/D in unit
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking 2 Spaces: Under Ground Garage Tandem Parking
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmXqm6gLAnk
No Pets Allowed
