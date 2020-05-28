8040 Girard Ave. #6

Amenities

dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Panoramic Views!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Desirable La Jolla Village Community - Panoramic view condo in the heart of The Village Community of La Jolla Shores features two bedrooms two full bathrooms, spacious living areas, all of which showcase spectacular ocean views. Find a wide variety of world-class restaurants, boutiques and activities at your fingertip. Desirable location close to Scripps Park, La Jolla Cove, snorkeling, beaches and more. Endless possibilities!



Features Include:



Fully Furnished Condo

3 or 6 Month Lease Option - Lease Must end November 30th 2020

Utilities included: Water/Trash, Cable & Internet available with an additional cost of $130 per month.

Laundry: W/D in unit

Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Parking 2 Spaces: Under Ground Garage Tandem Parking



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmXqm6gLAnk



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788010)