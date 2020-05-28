All apartments in San Diego
8040 Girard Ave. #6

8040 Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8040 Girard Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Panoramic Views!! 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Desirable La Jolla Village Community - Panoramic view condo in the heart of The Village Community of La Jolla Shores features two bedrooms two full bathrooms, spacious living areas, all of which showcase spectacular ocean views. Find a wide variety of world-class restaurants, boutiques and activities at your fingertip. Desirable location close to Scripps Park, La Jolla Cove, snorkeling, beaches and more. Endless possibilities!

Features Include:

Fully Furnished Condo
3 or 6 Month Lease Option - Lease Must end November 30th 2020
Utilities included: Water/Trash, Cable & Internet available with an additional cost of $130 per month.
Laundry: W/D in unit
Appliances Include: Stove/Oven, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
Parking 2 Spaces: Under Ground Garage Tandem Parking

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmXqm6gLAnk

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 have any available units?
8040 Girard Ave. #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 have?
Some of 8040 Girard Ave. #6's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 Girard Ave. #6 currently offering any rent specials?
8040 Girard Ave. #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 Girard Ave. #6 pet-friendly?
No, 8040 Girard Ave. #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 offer parking?
Yes, 8040 Girard Ave. #6 offers parking.
Does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8040 Girard Ave. #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 have a pool?
No, 8040 Girard Ave. #6 does not have a pool.
Does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 have accessible units?
No, 8040 Girard Ave. #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 Girard Ave. #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8040 Girard Ave. #6 has units with dishwashers.

