8036 LINDA VISTA ROAD 2F

1 bed 1 bath linda vista , san diego - This one bedroom one bath in Clairemont Mesa is close by San Diego Mesa College, other schools, parks, golf courses, and restaurants. It features carpeted flooring and a spacious floorplan. Close to the 805 and 163 freeway! Call/text/email if you are interested, this property will go fast! Please be advised all rental application must be submitted to City Property Management, please email me at sami.solomon@gmail.com for application!! Feel free to contact our office at (619)222-9724 if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



