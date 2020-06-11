All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8032 Camino Tranquilo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8032 Camino Tranquilo
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8032 Camino Tranquilo

8032 Camino Tranquilo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8032 Camino Tranquilo, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Playmoor Terrace - Beautiful end unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse in UTC. Large living area and an open kitchen that looks out to the large back patio. Laundry room and half bath on the main floor. The second floor features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large master bedroom with ensuite and balcony. Two parking spaces and community features a resort-style pool. Close to freeways, UCSD, UTC shopping center, and a variety of shops and restaurants.

(RLNE5779680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8032 Camino Tranquilo have any available units?
8032 Camino Tranquilo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8032 Camino Tranquilo have?
Some of 8032 Camino Tranquilo's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8032 Camino Tranquilo currently offering any rent specials?
8032 Camino Tranquilo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8032 Camino Tranquilo pet-friendly?
No, 8032 Camino Tranquilo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 8032 Camino Tranquilo offer parking?
Yes, 8032 Camino Tranquilo offers parking.
Does 8032 Camino Tranquilo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8032 Camino Tranquilo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8032 Camino Tranquilo have a pool?
Yes, 8032 Camino Tranquilo has a pool.
Does 8032 Camino Tranquilo have accessible units?
No, 8032 Camino Tranquilo does not have accessible units.
Does 8032 Camino Tranquilo have units with dishwashers?
No, 8032 Camino Tranquilo does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University