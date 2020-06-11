8032 Camino Tranquilo

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in Playmoor Terrace - Beautiful end unit, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhouse in UTC. Large living area and an open kitchen that looks out to the large back patio. Laundry room and half bath on the main floor. The second floor features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large master bedroom with ensuite and balcony. Two parking spaces and community features a resort-style pool. Close to freeways, UCSD, UTC shopping center, and a variety of shops and restaurants.



(RLNE5779680)