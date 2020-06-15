All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 802 San Juan Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
802 San Juan Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

802 San Juan Place

802 San Juan Place · (877) 951-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

802 San Juan Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 30

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
*Please note this a *FURNISHED PROPERTY* 30 Day Minimum plus, utilities may vary depending occupancy and term.

This wonderful furnished Beach Cottage updated with all the modern amenities while keeping its beach feel. Make yourself at home in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath first-floor beach cottage located in wonderful Mission Beach. Enjoy Laminate floors throughout, big windows, spacious living room, granite counters, completely remodeled kitchen & bath! Looking to hang out with family and/or friends on the patio while being right in the mix of all that Mission Beach offers? If yes, then you can grill up dinner or kick back with a glass of wine & watch the sunset, all from the patio. The unit has one dedicated off street parking spot.

NOTE - THIS is a FURNISHED RENTAL
This property has shared laundry in the garage.

This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price! You just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 San Juan Place have any available units?
802 San Juan Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 San Juan Place have?
Some of 802 San Juan Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 San Juan Place currently offering any rent specials?
802 San Juan Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 San Juan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 San Juan Place is pet friendly.
Does 802 San Juan Place offer parking?
Yes, 802 San Juan Place does offer parking.
Does 802 San Juan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 San Juan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 San Juan Place have a pool?
No, 802 San Juan Place does not have a pool.
Does 802 San Juan Place have accessible units?
No, 802 San Juan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 802 San Juan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 San Juan Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 802 San Juan Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity