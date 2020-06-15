802 San Juan Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

*Please note this a *FURNISHED PROPERTY* 30 Day Minimum plus, utilities may vary depending occupancy and term.



This wonderful furnished Beach Cottage updated with all the modern amenities while keeping its beach feel. Make yourself at home in this 1 bedroom, 1 bath first-floor beach cottage located in wonderful Mission Beach. Enjoy Laminate floors throughout, big windows, spacious living room, granite counters, completely remodeled kitchen & bath! Looking to hang out with family and/or friends on the patio while being right in the mix of all that Mission Beach offers? If yes, then you can grill up dinner or kick back with a glass of wine & watch the sunset, all from the patio. The unit has one dedicated off street parking spot.



NOTE - THIS is a FURNISHED RENTAL

This property has shared laundry in the garage.



This property is just within a few steps of the beach and bay in either direction. It offers beach living at an affordable price! You just can't beat the location! If you do decide to explore away from the beach, this property is centrally located. You are a quick drive from most attractions in San Diego like the San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld, Balboa Park, and Downtown.