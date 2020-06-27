All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

7960 Camino Jonata

7960 Camino Jonata · No Longer Available
Location

7960 Camino Jonata, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 3B/2BA Upgraded Townhouse w/ Hardwood Floors, Reserved Parking & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2BA townhouse available for lease in University City featuring 1170 SF of living space. No details were spared in this beautifully upgraded property featuring:
-Gorgeous French Oak hardwood flooring throughout the unit--no carpets to worry about! Subway tiling in kitchen and bathrooms.
-Open concept living & dining area w/ access to private patio w/ plenty of natural shade
-Recessed lighting & plantation shutters throughout
-Stunning kitchen boasts: all stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops w/ breakfast bar, custom white cabinetry!
-Contemporary front load washer/dryer provided in their own laundry area off kitchen
-Utility closets & cabinets in hallway for plenty of storage options
-Bright guest bedrooms w/ mirrored sliding closet doors
-Upgraded full bathrooms w/ subway tiling & custom vanities!
-Large master suite features walk-in closet & attached private full master bathroom!
-1 reserved space in shared garage plus 1 additional space in front of it in driveway
-Genesee Highlands community features community park w/ playground, swimming pool, spa, basketball courts & BBQs!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2825
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3I9KOeQsb_4
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University City / La Jolla
- FLOORING: French Oak Hardwood
- PARKING: 1 parking space in shared garage plus 1 driveway space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1972

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 - 18 months
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5317620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

