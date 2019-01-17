7935 Camino Kiosco

Amenities

Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in the peaceful University City neighborhood in San Diego.



Light and bright, single level end unit condo. No neighbors above or below (the upstairs unit sits above the garage bays). A large balcony at the entry/living room has nice southern exposure with a canyon view to the east. Spacious living room and bedrooms, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, osmosis faucet, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, electric range, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.



New dual pane windows, modern tile floors, and newer gray carpet. The complex has a parklike feel with mature trees, grassy areas, and canyon breezes. Features include a kid-friendly park with picnic tables/bbq areas, playground, and fenced pool area.



It has central gas heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available for your convenience. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



It comes with an assigned, attached garage with storage and driveway parking. Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. The owner will cover HOA fees (water, trash, and sewage).



This listing has a 3D interactive tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fx4c9D66gsN



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Doyle Community Park, Nobel Athletic Area, and Swanson Memorial Swimming Pool.



