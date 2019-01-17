All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7935 Camino Kiosco

7935 Camino Kiosco · (408) 917-0430
Location

7935 Camino Kiosco, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing at 4088095438!

Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo home property rental in the peaceful University City neighborhood in San Diego.

Light and bright, single level end unit condo. No neighbors above or below (the upstairs unit sits above the garage bays). A large balcony at the entry/living room has nice southern exposure with a canyon view to the east. Spacious living room and bedrooms, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, osmosis faucet, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, electric range, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

New dual pane windows, modern tile floors, and newer gray carpet. The complex has a parklike feel with mature trees, grassy areas, and canyon breezes. Features include a kid-friendly park with picnic tables/bbq areas, playground, and fenced pool area.

It has central gas heating. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available for your convenience. This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

It comes with an assigned, attached garage with storage and driveway parking. Tenant pays cable, internet, gas, and electricity. The owner will cover HOA fees (water, trash, and sewage).

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fx4c9D66gsN

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Doyle Community Park, Nobel Athletic Area, and Swanson Memorial Swimming Pool.

(RLNE5842749)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 7935 Camino Kiosco have any available units?
7935 Camino Kiosco has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7935 Camino Kiosco have?
Some of 7935 Camino Kiosco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7935 Camino Kiosco currently offering any rent specials?
7935 Camino Kiosco isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7935 Camino Kiosco pet-friendly?
Yes, 7935 Camino Kiosco is pet friendly.
Does 7935 Camino Kiosco offer parking?
Yes, 7935 Camino Kiosco does offer parking.
Does 7935 Camino Kiosco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7935 Camino Kiosco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7935 Camino Kiosco have a pool?
Yes, 7935 Camino Kiosco has a pool.
Does 7935 Camino Kiosco have accessible units?
No, 7935 Camino Kiosco does not have accessible units.
Does 7935 Camino Kiosco have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7935 Camino Kiosco has units with dishwashers.
