Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

7894 Mission Bonita

7894 Mission Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7894 Mission Bonita Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Remodeled San Carlos Home 3 bed 2.5 bath 1600 sqft, nice neighborhood! - This is the house you have been looking for! Everything has been restored and upgraded. New paint, wood flooring, new lighting, new AC and new appliances including gas stove. It has a covered back yard, large garage, low maintenance yard, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and washer/dryer. It has a bedroom and half bath downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs with bathrooms and lots of closet space. Comfortable living in an upscale community near Mission Trails Park.
Sorry, no pets.
Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com
Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008
Scott@WeRentSD.com
DRE#01836754

(RLNE4642420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7894 Mission Bonita have any available units?
7894 Mission Bonita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7894 Mission Bonita have?
Some of 7894 Mission Bonita's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7894 Mission Bonita currently offering any rent specials?
7894 Mission Bonita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7894 Mission Bonita pet-friendly?
No, 7894 Mission Bonita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7894 Mission Bonita offer parking?
Yes, 7894 Mission Bonita does offer parking.
Does 7894 Mission Bonita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7894 Mission Bonita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7894 Mission Bonita have a pool?
No, 7894 Mission Bonita does not have a pool.
Does 7894 Mission Bonita have accessible units?
No, 7894 Mission Bonita does not have accessible units.
Does 7894 Mission Bonita have units with dishwashers?
No, 7894 Mission Bonita does not have units with dishwashers.
