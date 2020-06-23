7894 Mission Bonita

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Remodeled San Carlos Home 3 bed 2.5 bath 1600 sqft, nice neighborhood! - This is the house you have been looking for! Everything has been restored and upgraded. New paint, wood flooring, new lighting, new AC and new appliances including gas stove. It has a covered back yard, large garage, low maintenance yard, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and washer/dryer. It has a bedroom and half bath downstairs, two bedrooms upstairs with bathrooms and lots of closet space. Comfortable living in an upscale community near Mission Trails Park.

Sorry, no pets.

Professionally managed by WeRentSD.com

Please call Scott Colbert 619-708-5008

Scott@WeRentSD.com

DRE#01836754



(RLNE4642420)