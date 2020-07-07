All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7894 Altana Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7894 Altana Way
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

7894 Altana Way

7894 Altana Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7894 Altana Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This beautiful single family house in Altana at Civita has an open floor-plan. Features a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Spectacular rooftop deck w/builtin BBQ, fridge and fireplace. Upstairs Media room can be used for an optional 4th bedroom which has full bath. It is conveniently located only 2 miles from Costco, Fashion Valley, IKEA, Lowes, and 6 Miles to San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Seaworld, Beach, Downtown etc. Close to 85, 163, 15, 8 major highway. Please txt/call 949-4666808

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7894 Altana Way have any available units?
7894 Altana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7894 Altana Way have?
Some of 7894 Altana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7894 Altana Way currently offering any rent specials?
7894 Altana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7894 Altana Way pet-friendly?
No, 7894 Altana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7894 Altana Way offer parking?
Yes, 7894 Altana Way offers parking.
Does 7894 Altana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7894 Altana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7894 Altana Way have a pool?
Yes, 7894 Altana Way has a pool.
Does 7894 Altana Way have accessible units?
No, 7894 Altana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7894 Altana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7894 Altana Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Cass Street Apartments
5025 Cass St
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University