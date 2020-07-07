7894 Altana Way

Amenities

This beautiful single family house in Altana at Civita has an open floor-plan. Features a gourmet kitchen w/granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Spectacular rooftop deck w/builtin BBQ, fridge and fireplace. Upstairs Media room can be used for an optional 4th bedroom which has full bath. It is conveniently located only 2 miles from Costco, Fashion Valley, IKEA, Lowes, and 6 Miles to San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Seaworld, Beach, Downtown etc. Close to 85, 163, 15, 8 major highway. Please txt/call 949-4666808