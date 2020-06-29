All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7890 Altana Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7890 Altana Way
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

7890 Altana Way

7890 Altana Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7890 Altana Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
new construction
Welcome home to this gorgeous Civita new construction detached home, located in the heart of Mission Valley, where urban joins with contemporary living! This property allows you privacy unlike any other in the area, you can enjoy the Civita lifestyle without shared walls. Enjoy this 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a private back yard complete with a lovely waterfall feature. Inside prepare to be wowed with updates throughout, high ceilings, lux flooring, granite counters, custom window treatments, paint, SS appliances, the works! In addition, Tenants will love all the storage, 2 car attached garage, interior laundry room with bonus storage. This property provides convenience to all of San Diego's hot spots, just minutes to freeways, your pick of high-end restaurants, shopping malls, 10-15 minutes from beaches, Downtown, Sea World, and Balboa Park.
This is the perfect place to call home! Contact Property Connection - Real Estate & Management services for a private showing.
This place has excellent amenities starting with a state of the art recreation center, 24 hour gym, and saltwater community pool, lap pool, spa, walking trails, an outdoor amphitheater that offers summer events & music, and all this is walking distance from the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7890 Altana Way have any available units?
7890 Altana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7890 Altana Way have?
Some of 7890 Altana Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7890 Altana Way currently offering any rent specials?
7890 Altana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7890 Altana Way pet-friendly?
No, 7890 Altana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7890 Altana Way offer parking?
Yes, 7890 Altana Way offers parking.
Does 7890 Altana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7890 Altana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7890 Altana Way have a pool?
Yes, 7890 Altana Way has a pool.
Does 7890 Altana Way have accessible units?
No, 7890 Altana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7890 Altana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7890 Altana Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University