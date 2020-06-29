7890 Altana Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room new construction

Welcome home to this gorgeous Civita new construction detached home, located in the heart of Mission Valley, where urban joins with contemporary living! This property allows you privacy unlike any other in the area, you can enjoy the Civita lifestyle without shared walls. Enjoy this 2 story, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with a private back yard complete with a lovely waterfall feature. Inside prepare to be wowed with updates throughout, high ceilings, lux flooring, granite counters, custom window treatments, paint, SS appliances, the works! In addition, Tenants will love all the storage, 2 car attached garage, interior laundry room with bonus storage. This property provides convenience to all of San Diego's hot spots, just minutes to freeways, your pick of high-end restaurants, shopping malls, 10-15 minutes from beaches, Downtown, Sea World, and Balboa Park.

This is the perfect place to call home! Contact Property Connection - Real Estate & Management services for a private showing.

This place has excellent amenities starting with a state of the art recreation center, 24 hour gym, and saltwater community pool, lap pool, spa, walking trails, an outdoor amphitheater that offers summer events & music, and all this is walking distance from the property!