7875 Via Montebello

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Mediterranean-style townhome located in acclaimed Poway school district and convenient walking distance to Westview H.S. Expertly designed kitchen with granite counter tops and maple cabinetry, center island and large pantry. Diagonal tile shines in the lower living area which includes kitchen, dining room, living room with electric fireplace, and powder room. Upstairs features a master bedroom and another bedroom with its own bath, large closets and dual vanities in the master bathroom.