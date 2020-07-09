All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7875 Via Montebello.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7875 Via Montebello
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

7875 Via Montebello

7875 Via Montebello · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7875 Via Montebello, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful Mediterranean-style townhome located in acclaimed Poway school district and convenient walking distance to Westview H.S. Expertly designed kitchen with granite counter tops and maple cabinetry, center island and large pantry. Diagonal tile shines in the lower living area which includes kitchen, dining room, living room with electric fireplace, and powder room. Upstairs features a master bedroom and another bedroom with its own bath, large closets and dual vanities in the master bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7875 Via Montebello have any available units?
7875 Via Montebello doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7875 Via Montebello have?
Some of 7875 Via Montebello's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7875 Via Montebello currently offering any rent specials?
7875 Via Montebello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7875 Via Montebello pet-friendly?
No, 7875 Via Montebello is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7875 Via Montebello offer parking?
No, 7875 Via Montebello does not offer parking.
Does 7875 Via Montebello have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7875 Via Montebello does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7875 Via Montebello have a pool?
Yes, 7875 Via Montebello has a pool.
Does 7875 Via Montebello have accessible units?
No, 7875 Via Montebello does not have accessible units.
Does 7875 Via Montebello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7875 Via Montebello has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Move Cross Country
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University