7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 Available 01/08/20 1BR 1BA San Carlos Condo - Washer/Dryer on Site, 1 Assigned Parking Space, Gated Community



Located in San Carlos



4865 Golfcrest Dr. #5

San Diego, CA 92119



CROSS STREETS:



1 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Estimated 672 SqFt

Condo

1 Assigned Parking Space



White Appliances

Refrigerator

Stove/Oven - Electric

Dishwasher

Formica Countertops

Breakfast Bar

Vinyl Flooring



Open/Airy Floor Plan

Neutral Paint

Carpet Throughout

Ceiling Fans

Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom

AC/Heat - Forced

Patio

(1) Parking Space - Uncovered



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

Washer/Dryer On-Site

Spa

BBQ's



CLOSE TO:

Mission Trails Park

Cowles Mountain

Schools/Parks

Restaurants

Lake Murray



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $1365.00



PET INFORMATION:

1 Dog - 40lbs or less - No Cats

Pet Deposit $250

No Aggressive Breeds

We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



No Cats Allowed



