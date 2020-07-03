Amenities
7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 Available 01/08/20 1BR 1BA San Carlos Condo - Washer/Dryer on Site, 1 Assigned Parking Space, Gated Community - ******Available January 13th******
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing online at www.GPMSanDiego.com ***
Located in San Carlos
4865 Golfcrest Dr. #5
San Diego, CA 92119
CROSS STREETS:
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 672 SqFt
Condo
1 Assigned Parking Space
White Appliances
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Electric
Dishwasher
Formica Countertops
Breakfast Bar
Vinyl Flooring
Open/Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Carpet Throughout
Ceiling Fans
Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom
AC/Heat - Forced
Patio
(1) Parking Space - Uncovered
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Washer/Dryer On-Site
Spa
BBQ's
CLOSE TO:
Mission Trails Park
Cowles Mountain
Schools/Parks
Restaurants
Lake Murray
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1365.00
PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 40lbs or less - No Cats
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
No Cats Allowed
