Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5

7865 Golfcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7865 Golfcrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 Available 01/08/20 1BR 1BA San Carlos Condo - Washer/Dryer on Site, 1 Assigned Parking Space, Gated Community - ******Available January 13th******

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be fully processed until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing online at www.GPMSanDiego.com ***

Located in San Carlos

4865 Golfcrest Dr. #5
San Diego, CA 92119

CROSS STREETS:

1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Estimated 672 SqFt
Condo
1 Assigned Parking Space

White Appliances
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven - Electric
Dishwasher
Formica Countertops
Breakfast Bar
Vinyl Flooring

Open/Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Paint
Carpet Throughout
Ceiling Fans
Vinyl Flooring in Bathroom
AC/Heat - Forced
Patio
(1) Parking Space - Uncovered

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
Washer/Dryer On-Site
Spa
BBQ's

CLOSE TO:
Mission Trails Park
Cowles Mountain
Schools/Parks
Restaurants
Lake Murray

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $1365.00

PET INFORMATION:
1 Dog - 40lbs or less - No Cats
Pet Deposit $250
No Aggressive Breeds
We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property**

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4768169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 have any available units?
7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 have?
Some of 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7865 Golfcrest Dr. Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.

