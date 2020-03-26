All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

7864 Camino Raposa

7864 Camino Raposa · No Longer Available
Location

7864 Camino Raposa, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7864 Camino Raposa Available 07/15/19 University City, 7864 Camino Raposa, Near UCSD, Washer & Dryer, Garage, Community Pool - Beautiful 2 story unit located in the University Woods complex, conveniently located near UCSD, World Class Shopping at the UTC mall and just minutes from the ocean. Living room has wood floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile counters. Half BA down has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have closet organizers. Upper hall BA has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Wood deck in front of the unit and a fenced patio in the rear.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE4059724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7864 Camino Raposa have any available units?
7864 Camino Raposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7864 Camino Raposa have?
Some of 7864 Camino Raposa's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7864 Camino Raposa currently offering any rent specials?
7864 Camino Raposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7864 Camino Raposa pet-friendly?
Yes, 7864 Camino Raposa is pet friendly.
Does 7864 Camino Raposa offer parking?
Yes, 7864 Camino Raposa offers parking.
Does 7864 Camino Raposa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7864 Camino Raposa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7864 Camino Raposa have a pool?
Yes, 7864 Camino Raposa has a pool.
Does 7864 Camino Raposa have accessible units?
No, 7864 Camino Raposa does not have accessible units.
Does 7864 Camino Raposa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7864 Camino Raposa has units with dishwashers.
