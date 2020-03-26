Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7864 Camino Raposa Available 07/15/19 University City, 7864 Camino Raposa, Near UCSD, Washer & Dryer, Garage, Community Pool - Beautiful 2 story unit located in the University Woods complex, conveniently located near UCSD, World Class Shopping at the UTC mall and just minutes from the ocean. Living room has wood floors. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile counters. Half BA down has ceramic tile floors. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have closet organizers. Upper hall BA has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Wood deck in front of the unit and a fenced patio in the rear.



