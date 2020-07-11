All apartments in San Diego
7844 Lake Tahoe Ave

7844 Lake Tahoe Avenue · (619) 684-5053 ext. 1
Location

7844 Lake Tahoe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1961 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautiful One Story Home In San Carlos With Sweeping Views To Golf Course And Surrounding Mountains - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the nicest street in San Carlos. Features 2 car garage with work bench, one of a kind circular driveway with elegant carport, low maintenance drought tolerant yard, amazing views to mountains and San Carlos Golf Course, cozy living room with fireplace, bright open-style kitchen with lots of cabinets, formal dining room, separate family room adjacent to kitchen, spacious master bedroom with private bath, central heat and a/c, covered porch in back yard and central vacuum system. Convenient location close to shopping and freeways.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave have any available units?
7844 Lake Tahoe Ave has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave have?
Some of 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7844 Lake Tahoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave offers parking.
Does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave have a pool?
No, 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7844 Lake Tahoe Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
