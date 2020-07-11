7844 Lake Tahoe Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful One Story Home In San Carlos With Sweeping Views To Golf Course And Surrounding Mountains - Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the nicest street in San Carlos. Features 2 car garage with work bench, one of a kind circular driveway with elegant carport, low maintenance drought tolerant yard, amazing views to mountains and San Carlos Golf Course, cozy living room with fireplace, bright open-style kitchen with lots of cabinets, formal dining room, separate family room adjacent to kitchen, spacious master bedroom with private bath, central heat and a/c, covered porch in back yard and central vacuum system. Convenient location close to shopping and freeways.



No Pets Allowed



