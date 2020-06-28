All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7823 Stylus Dr

7823 Stylus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7823 Stylus Dr, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning 3B/3.5BA Townhouse in Mission Valley w/ 2 Car Garage, W/D & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Stunning 3B/3.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mission Valley featuring 1760 SF of living space over four levels! 2 car attached garage on ground level next to guest bedroom w/ walk-in closet, private patio & attached bathroom w/ stall shower. Central A/C & heat throughout unit!

Sprawling middle living area boasts:
- Spacious living room w/ large windows & balcony
- Upgraded kitchen w/ patio, oversized island, ample cabinet space & all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator/freezer, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher
- Half bathroom w/ upgraded vanity

Loft-style den/bedroom on third floor features high capacity stacked washer/dryer & large attached bathroom w/ dual vanity, stall shower & huge walk-in closet! Master bedroom perched on fourth story w/ sweeping view of Mission Valley! Attached bathroom w/ oversized dual vanity, stall shower & walk-in closet.

Origen community (sub-community of Civita) boasts: gated swimming pool/spa right next to unit, multiple community parks, clubhouse & modern fitness center! Fantastic location in central San Diego in between highways 8, 163 & 805 just minutes from Fashion Valley, Costco & restaurants!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3070
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 small pets

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIjHkNO28RA

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities
- YARD: balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 2013

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: automatic blinds are as is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5153142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7823 Stylus Dr have any available units?
7823 Stylus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7823 Stylus Dr have?
Some of 7823 Stylus Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7823 Stylus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7823 Stylus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7823 Stylus Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7823 Stylus Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7823 Stylus Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7823 Stylus Dr offers parking.
Does 7823 Stylus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7823 Stylus Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7823 Stylus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7823 Stylus Dr has a pool.
Does 7823 Stylus Dr have accessible units?
No, 7823 Stylus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7823 Stylus Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7823 Stylus Dr has units with dishwashers.
