7823 Stylus Dr

Stunning 3B/3.5BA Townhouse in Mission Valley w/ 2 Car Garage, W/D & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Stunning 3B/3.5BA townhouse available for lease in Mission Valley featuring 1760 SF of living space over four levels! 2 car attached garage on ground level next to guest bedroom w/ walk-in closet, private patio & attached bathroom w/ stall shower. Central A/C & heat throughout unit!



Sprawling middle living area boasts:

- Spacious living room w/ large windows & balcony

- Upgraded kitchen w/ patio, oversized island, ample cabinet space & all stainless steel appliances: refrigerator/freezer, oven, stove, microwave, dishwasher

- Half bathroom w/ upgraded vanity



Loft-style den/bedroom on third floor features high capacity stacked washer/dryer & large attached bathroom w/ dual vanity, stall shower & huge walk-in closet! Master bedroom perched on fourth story w/ sweeping view of Mission Valley! Attached bathroom w/ oversized dual vanity, stall shower & walk-in closet.



Origen community (sub-community of Civita) boasts: gated swimming pool/spa right next to unit, multiple community parks, clubhouse & modern fitness center! Fantastic location in central San Diego in between highways 8, 163 & 805 just minutes from Fashion Valley, Costco & restaurants!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3070

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider 2 small pets



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIjHkNO28RA



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mission Valley

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None. Tenant pays all utilities

- YARD: balcony

- YEAR BUILT: 2013



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: automatic blinds are as is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



