7782 Camino Glorita Available 07/31/20 7782 Camino Glorita- Availalble late July for Move in - MOVE IN on July 31st. THIS UNIT WON'T LAST. GREAT LOCATION!



7782 Camino Glorita is a condo in the University City neighborhood of San Diego, CA 92122.



2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.



Rent: $1,795.00

Deposit: $1,900.00

Processing fee: $50.00(Non-refundable).



Application Fee: $35.00 each adult

Renter's Insurance required(Mandatory).



Note:

2 car garage shared - ONE space only for 7782 in garage and one space behind it.



SHARED Washer/Dryer in garage. Coin Operated.



Nearby schools include Doyle Elementary School, University City High School and University City High School. The closest grocery stores are Bristol Farms, Mana Food Co and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops & restaurants, Doyle Community Park, and Rose Canyon Open Space. There are some bike lanes and the terrain has some hills.

7782 Camino Glorita is bike-able area with some obstacles.



Call to schedule your showing at 760-908-2139(Veronica).



Please NOTE: The tenant needs to get out of the lease, this will not be a subletting situation. You will start a new lease with PropertyAdvantage. Email for additional information. Property will be shown by the current tenant.



No Pets Allowed



