Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

7782 Camino Glorita

7782 Camino Glorita · (760) 585-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7782 Camino Glorita, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7782 Camino Glorita · Avail. Jul 31

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
7782 Camino Glorita Available 07/31/20 7782 Camino Glorita- Availalble late July for Move in - MOVE IN on July 31st. THIS UNIT WON'T LAST. GREAT LOCATION!

7782 Camino Glorita is a condo in the University City neighborhood of San Diego, CA 92122.

2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.

Rent: $1,795.00
Deposit: $1,900.00
Processing fee: $50.00(Non-refundable).

Application Fee: $35.00 each adult
Renter's Insurance required(Mandatory).

Note:
2 car garage shared - ONE space only for 7782 in garage and one space behind it.

SHARED Washer/Dryer in garage. Coin Operated.

Nearby schools include Doyle Elementary School, University City High School and University City High School. The closest grocery stores are Bristol Farms, Mana Food Co and Sprouts Farmers Market. Nearby coffee shops & restaurants, Doyle Community Park, and Rose Canyon Open Space. There are some bike lanes and the terrain has some hills.
7782 Camino Glorita is bike-able area with some obstacles.

Call to schedule your showing at 760-908-2139(Veronica).

Please NOTE: The tenant needs to get out of the lease, this will not be a subletting situation. You will start a new lease with PropertyAdvantage. Email for additional information. Property will be shown by the current tenant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3482239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7782 Camino Glorita have any available units?
7782 Camino Glorita has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7782 Camino Glorita currently offering any rent specials?
7782 Camino Glorita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7782 Camino Glorita pet-friendly?
No, 7782 Camino Glorita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7782 Camino Glorita offer parking?
Yes, 7782 Camino Glorita does offer parking.
Does 7782 Camino Glorita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7782 Camino Glorita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7782 Camino Glorita have a pool?
No, 7782 Camino Glorita does not have a pool.
Does 7782 Camino Glorita have accessible units?
No, 7782 Camino Glorita does not have accessible units.
Does 7782 Camino Glorita have units with dishwashers?
No, 7782 Camino Glorita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7782 Camino Glorita have units with air conditioning?
No, 7782 Camino Glorita does not have units with air conditioning.
