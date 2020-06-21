Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking bbq/grill

Gorgeous 1b/1ba + Parking in Gaslamp - W/D In Unit + Pets OK! *MOVE-IN SPECIAL* - *PROMOTION: $1000 off first month of rent upon immediate move-in. Rent today!*



This newly updated one bedroom unit is located in the heart of the desirable Gaslamp District. Featuring Washer & Dryer IN UNIT, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures, AC, assigned parking, fitness center, BBQ and much more. This is a beautiful & modern loft style apartment with a private, enclosed full bedroom!



Pets considered with additional deposit - assistive animals accepted.



Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bc7dcd403e/777-sixth-ave-437-san-diego-ca-92101



Apply online here --> https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/109167



Contact us today!

619-296-8802

knielson@torreypinespm.com

www.torreypinespm.com



All Applicants must have the following:



-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Driver’s License or Identification



Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.



(RLNE2630569)