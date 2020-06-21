All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

777 Sixth Ave. #437

777 6th Avenue · (619) 296-8802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 777 Sixth Ave. #437 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 1b/1ba + Parking in Gaslamp - W/D In Unit + Pets OK! *MOVE-IN SPECIAL* - *PROMOTION: $1000 off first month of rent upon immediate move-in. Rent today!*

This newly updated one bedroom unit is located in the heart of the desirable Gaslamp District. Featuring Washer & Dryer IN UNIT, stainless steel appliances, modern fixtures, AC, assigned parking, fitness center, BBQ and much more. This is a beautiful & modern loft style apartment with a private, enclosed full bedroom!

Pets considered with additional deposit - assistive animals accepted.

Schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/bc7dcd403e/777-sixth-ave-437-san-diego-ca-92101

Apply online here --> https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/109167

Contact us today!
619-296-8802
knielson@torreypinespm.com
www.torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Driver’s License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

(RLNE2630569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 have any available units?
777 Sixth Ave. #437 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 have?
Some of 777 Sixth Ave. #437's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 777 Sixth Ave. #437 currently offering any rent specials?
777 Sixth Ave. #437 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 777 Sixth Ave. #437 pet-friendly?
Yes, 777 Sixth Ave. #437 is pet friendly.
Does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 offer parking?
Yes, 777 Sixth Ave. #437 does offer parking.
Does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 777 Sixth Ave. #437 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 have a pool?
No, 777 Sixth Ave. #437 does not have a pool.
Does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 have accessible units?
No, 777 Sixth Ave. #437 does not have accessible units.
Does 777 Sixth Ave. #437 have units with dishwashers?
No, 777 Sixth Ave. #437 does not have units with dishwashers.
