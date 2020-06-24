All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7757 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7757 Union Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 9:45 AM

7757 Union Street

7757 Union Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7757 Union Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
Executive condo located in the heart of down town San Diego entertainment area (Little Italy).

Convenient to all of San Diegos attractions: 10 minute drive to San Diego International Airport.

15 minute walk to SD Convention Center, Civic Theater, train station, Sea Port Village, Gas Lamp district, USS Midway, Horton Plaza (shopping), Balboa park. Only a 15 minute drive to Sea World, San Diego Zoo, Coronado, Stadium.

The unit boasts wood floors, new mattress, Bose sound system, 55&quot; flat screen, wireless TV headset. Intimate balcony with view of city-night lights.

Originally built as a one-bedroom, this layout is now remodeled as an open (suite-style) great room. Perfectly suited for a single or couple. Kitchen fully equipped with latest stainless steel appliances, including cooking utensils, wine glasses; large modern refrigerator; granite counter with 3 bar stools; Dining area has a table for 4.

Balcony has a Weber propane grill; and a single underground parking space is provided. secured bike room also available.

Bedroom has queen bed with state-of-the-art foam mattress, large dresser, ceiling fan with remote, and Ipod station. Lots of light; large walk-in closet;
Living room has a custom pull out sofa bed with aero-mattress built in.

Bathroom has a shower/tub area with glass tiles for easy cleaning; granite countertop and European towel warmer.

Washer & dryer located in a convenient hall closet.

Smoking is not permitted in the common areas. It is a non smoking complex. The building does not have a pool, gym or community areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7757 Union Street have any available units?
7757 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7757 Union Street have?
Some of 7757 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7757 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
7757 Union Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7757 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 7757 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7757 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 7757 Union Street offers parking.
Does 7757 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7757 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7757 Union Street have a pool?
Yes, 7757 Union Street has a pool.
Does 7757 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 7757 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7757 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7757 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horton 4th
808 4th Avenue Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University