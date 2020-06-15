7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230

Amenities
LIGHT & BRIGHT 1 BEDROOM, WITH FITNESS CENTER & LAUNDRY IN UNIT!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This one bedroom condo on the 2nd floor is ready for the right tenant. This home comes with all the amenities, pool, spa, ac in wall unit, ceiling fan, granite counter tops, fitness center, in unit washer & dryer and so much more.
Short drive to multiple freeway entrances. Nearby multiple Shopping centers. Close to Mission Trails hiking trails.
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Lots of Natural Light
- Open Floor Plan
- Walk-in Closet
- Jacuzzi/Spa
- Skylight
- A/C Wall Unit
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Tile Floors
- Carpet
- Top Floor Unit
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Mission Trail Villas
- Fitness Room
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Club House
- Tennis Court
- Laundry in Building (Across Courtyard)
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Assigned
HOA NAME: Mission Trails Villas
YEAR BUILT: 1978
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Tower 2 #8
FLOOD ZONE: NO
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 (pets under 40 lbs)
- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner to pay HOA, Water, Sewer & Trash
- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/9q6FVR0Bahk
