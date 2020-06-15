7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230

Amenities

LIGHT & BRIGHT 1 BEDROOM, WITH FITNESS CENTER & LAUNDRY IN UNIT!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This one bedroom condo on the 2nd floor is ready for the right tenant. This home comes with all the amenities, pool, spa, ac in wall unit, ceiling fan, granite counter tops, fitness center, in unit washer & dryer and so much more.



Short drive to multiple freeway entrances. Nearby multiple Shopping centers. Close to Mission Trails hiking trails.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Lots of Natural Light

- Open Floor Plan

- Walk-in Closet

- Jacuzzi/Spa

- Skylight

- A/C Wall Unit

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Tile Floors

- Carpet

- Top Floor Unit

- Granite Countertops

- Gas Fireplace



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Mission Trail Villas

- Fitness Room

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Club House

- Tennis Court

- Laundry in Building (Across Courtyard)



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Assigned

HOA NAME: Mission Trails Villas

YEAR BUILT: 1978

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Tower 2 #8

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 (pets under 40 lbs)

- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet

- Owner to pay HOA, Water, Sewer & Trash

- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/9q6FVR0Bahk



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



(RLNE4884895)