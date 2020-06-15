All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230

7747 Margerum Avenue · (858) 222-4663 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7747 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,688

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
LIGHT & BRIGHT 1 BEDROOM, WITH FITNESS CENTER & LAUNDRY IN UNIT!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This one bedroom condo on the 2nd floor is ready for the right tenant. This home comes with all the amenities, pool, spa, ac in wall unit, ceiling fan, granite counter tops, fitness center, in unit washer & dryer and so much more.

Short drive to multiple freeway entrances. Nearby multiple Shopping centers. Close to Mission Trails hiking trails.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Lots of Natural Light
- Open Floor Plan
- Walk-in Closet
- Jacuzzi/Spa
- Skylight
- A/C Wall Unit
- Living Room
- Dining Room
- Tile Floors
- Carpet
- Top Floor Unit
- Granite Countertops
- Gas Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Mission Trail Villas
- Fitness Room
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Club House
- Tennis Court
- Laundry in Building (Across Courtyard)

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Assigned
HOA NAME: Mission Trails Villas
YEAR BUILT: 1978
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Tower 2 #8
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 (pets under 40 lbs)
- Tenant to pay for gas, electric, cable, internet
- Owner to pay HOA, Water, Sewer & Trash
- Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/9q6FVR0Bahk

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4884895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 have any available units?
7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 has a unit available for $1,688 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 have?
Some of 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 currently offering any rent specials?
7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 is pet friendly.
Does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 offer parking?
Yes, 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 does offer parking.
Does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 have a pool?
Yes, 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 has a pool.
Does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 have accessible units?
No, 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 does not have accessible units.
Does 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7747 Margerum Ave Unit 230?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity