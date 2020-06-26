All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

7681 Hazard Center Drive

7681 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7681 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Two story townhome in the Union Square Community! - Gorgeous gated two story townhome located in the Union Square Community in the heart of Mission Valley. This home features hardwood floors all throughout the home, excluding the bedroom"s which have light grey carpet and bathroom"s include tile. Kitchen includes wrap around counter top with all white appliances, spacious living room includes high vaulted ceilings and a great fireplace. Master bedroom has direct access to a spacious balcony it also includes a walk in closet with glass mirrored sliding doors, deep tub/shower, his/her vanity area. Bedroom number two is very spacious and also includes glass mirrored closet with sliding doors and built in shelfing. Stackable washer and dryer in garage also plenty of shelfing all throughout the garage. Near shopping, Dining, walking distance to trolley station, Jog trail etc. Easy access to 805 freeway and 8.

DRE01197438

(RLNE4940286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7681 Hazard Center Drive have any available units?
7681 Hazard Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7681 Hazard Center Drive have?
Some of 7681 Hazard Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7681 Hazard Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7681 Hazard Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7681 Hazard Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7681 Hazard Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7681 Hazard Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7681 Hazard Center Drive offers parking.
Does 7681 Hazard Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7681 Hazard Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7681 Hazard Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7681 Hazard Center Drive has a pool.
Does 7681 Hazard Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 7681 Hazard Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7681 Hazard Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7681 Hazard Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
