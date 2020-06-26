7681 Hazard Center Drive

Amenities

Two story townhome in the Union Square Community! - Gorgeous gated two story townhome located in the Union Square Community in the heart of Mission Valley. This home features hardwood floors all throughout the home, excluding the bedroom"s which have light grey carpet and bathroom"s include tile. Kitchen includes wrap around counter top with all white appliances, spacious living room includes high vaulted ceilings and a great fireplace. Master bedroom has direct access to a spacious balcony it also includes a walk in closet with glass mirrored sliding doors, deep tub/shower, his/her vanity area. Bedroom number two is very spacious and also includes glass mirrored closet with sliding doors and built in shelfing. Stackable washer and dryer in garage also plenty of shelfing all throughout the garage. Near shopping, Dining, walking distance to trolley station, Jog trail etc. Easy access to 805 freeway and 8.



