All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7647 Mission Gorge Road #14
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

7647 Mission Gorge Road #14

7647 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Allied Gardens
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7647 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 Available 08/01/20 Save with Solar at this Air-Conditioned Rancho Mission Trails Condo - Very spacious, 1100 sq. ft., central air-conditioning, fireplace, neutral paint, tile floor in kitchen and baths, new carpet. Additional features include dual pane windows and sliding glass door to balcony, granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinetry in kitchen with white gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and stainless refrigerator. Open floor plan - living and dining area are connected. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and both baths feature a tub/shower combination. Washer/dryer in unit. Two assigned parking spaces are included within the parking garage. Community offers beautiful landscaping surrounding a pool, spa, gym, BBQ area, grassy common area and solar panels. Near shopping, restaurants and SDSU. One small pet under 25lbs will be considered. Tenant responsible for all utilities. DRE#01197438

(RLNE5612843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 have any available units?
7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 have?
Some of 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 currently offering any rent specials?
7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 is pet friendly.
Does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 offer parking?
Yes, 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 offers parking.
Does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 have a pool?
Yes, 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 has a pool.
Does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 have accessible units?
No, 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 does not have accessible units.
Does 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University