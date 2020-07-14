Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

7647 Mission Gorge Road #14 Available 08/01/20 Save with Solar at this Air-Conditioned Rancho Mission Trails Condo - Very spacious, 1100 sq. ft., central air-conditioning, fireplace, neutral paint, tile floor in kitchen and baths, new carpet. Additional features include dual pane windows and sliding glass door to balcony, granite counter tops and cherry wood cabinetry in kitchen with white gas range/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave and stainless refrigerator. Open floor plan - living and dining area are connected. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and both baths feature a tub/shower combination. Washer/dryer in unit. Two assigned parking spaces are included within the parking garage. Community offers beautiful landscaping surrounding a pool, spa, gym, BBQ area, grassy common area and solar panels. Near shopping, restaurants and SDSU. One small pet under 25lbs will be considered. Tenant responsible for all utilities. DRE#01197438



(RLNE5612843)