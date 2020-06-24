All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

7585 Hazard Center Drive

7585 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7585 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhouse in Mission Valley - Welcome home to Union Square at Hazard Center Condos! This well-kept 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome has many features that are sure to please. Downstairs there is the living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. The living room has wood floors, a fireplace, ceiling fan, slider door to your own large private patio, and an abundance of large windows to let in natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, gas stove/oven, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Your own attached 2 car garage with washer & dryer and lots of storage space as well. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms plus an "office" room with desk/shelf unit. The master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and master bathroom featuring a tub/shower and double sink vanity. Another bathroom is located down the hall that also has a tub/shower. Central heat & air conditioning along with 2 inch blinds keep the climate ideal year-round. Pets okay with restrictions (under 20lbs).

Union Square at Hazard Center is a very well maintained gated community with pool, spa and clubhouse. Nearby walking/biking trails along the San Diego River. Trolley access to all places uniquely San Diego!

(RLNE2907700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 Hazard Center Drive have any available units?
7585 Hazard Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7585 Hazard Center Drive have?
Some of 7585 Hazard Center Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Hazard Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Hazard Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Hazard Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7585 Hazard Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7585 Hazard Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7585 Hazard Center Drive offers parking.
Does 7585 Hazard Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7585 Hazard Center Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Hazard Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7585 Hazard Center Drive has a pool.
Does 7585 Hazard Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 7585 Hazard Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Hazard Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7585 Hazard Center Drive has units with dishwashers.
