7585 Hazard Center Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhouse in Mission Valley - Welcome home to Union Square at Hazard Center Condos! This well-kept 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome has many features that are sure to please. Downstairs there is the living room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. The living room has wood floors, a fireplace, ceiling fan, slider door to your own large private patio, and an abundance of large windows to let in natural light. The kitchen has granite counters, gas stove/oven, fridge, microwave and dishwasher. Your own attached 2 car garage with washer & dryer and lots of storage space as well. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms plus an "office" room with desk/shelf unit. The master bedroom is large with walk-in closet and master bathroom featuring a tub/shower and double sink vanity. Another bathroom is located down the hall that also has a tub/shower. Central heat & air conditioning along with 2 inch blinds keep the climate ideal year-round. Pets okay with restrictions (under 20lbs).



Union Square at Hazard Center is a very well maintained gated community with pool, spa and clubhouse. Nearby walking/biking trails along the San Diego River. Trolley access to all places uniquely San Diego!



