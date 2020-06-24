All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7579 Hazard Center Drive

7579 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7579 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
7579 Hazard Center Drive Available 04/01/19 Fully Furnished SPRINGSUMMER 3 BD-2.5 BA Townhouse! Pool/Spa! Trolley! River Walk! Access to Everything!! - SHORT-TERM! FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME Available APRIL - OCTOBER, 2019! 30-DAY minimum occupancy. Includes ALL UTILITIES and CABLE!

Trolley! Bike to Beach! Pool/Spa! Location and Amenities Galore!! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom luxury townhome. And your PET is welcome!

This wonderful townhome, conveniently located in a gated Mission Valley community, puts all of San Diego within easy access. You'll enjoy the comfortable inside-outside lifestyle that summer in San Diego is known for! The home is spacious and bright with high ceilings and expansive windows. The main living area opens to a large private patio garden complete with dining table and sun umbrella. Recent upgrades include fresh paint throughout, master bath update and new central air.

The three bedrooms are roomy and fully furnished with queen beds and cozy linens. The 2.3 bathrooms are stocked with fresh towels, and there are bathtubs (in case you have little ones!).

Great amenities including large, sparkling POOL, SPA and a BBQ entertainment area. Two car attached GARAGE, plus permitted short term guest parking spots.

Step out the private pedestrian gate to the trolley line to take you downtown or anywhere else around San Diego. Across the road from Hazard Center with movie houses, restaurants, retail and coffee shops. Direct access onto the San Diego Trail along the Rio Vista. Walk to Fashion Valley Mall and Mission Valley shopping centers or BIKE TO THE BEACH!

This home fills up fast, so call today for more information on how to reserve.

Contact Tammy Koupal, 619-550-8179, for more details. Discount available for multi-month booking!

Pet ok with additional security deposit.

A $250 fee for professional cleaning per booking applies.

(RLNE2259884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7579 Hazard Center Drive have any available units?
7579 Hazard Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7579 Hazard Center Drive have?
Some of 7579 Hazard Center Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7579 Hazard Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7579 Hazard Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7579 Hazard Center Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7579 Hazard Center Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7579 Hazard Center Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7579 Hazard Center Drive offers parking.
Does 7579 Hazard Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7579 Hazard Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7579 Hazard Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7579 Hazard Center Drive has a pool.
Does 7579 Hazard Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 7579 Hazard Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7579 Hazard Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7579 Hazard Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
