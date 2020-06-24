Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

7579 Hazard Center Drive Available 04/01/19 Fully Furnished SPRINGSUMMER 3 BD-2.5 BA Townhouse! Pool/Spa! Trolley! River Walk! Access to Everything!! - SHORT-TERM! FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME Available APRIL - OCTOBER, 2019! 30-DAY minimum occupancy. Includes ALL UTILITIES and CABLE!



Trolley! Bike to Beach! Pool/Spa! Location and Amenities Galore!! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom luxury townhome. And your PET is welcome!



This wonderful townhome, conveniently located in a gated Mission Valley community, puts all of San Diego within easy access. You'll enjoy the comfortable inside-outside lifestyle that summer in San Diego is known for! The home is spacious and bright with high ceilings and expansive windows. The main living area opens to a large private patio garden complete with dining table and sun umbrella. Recent upgrades include fresh paint throughout, master bath update and new central air.



The three bedrooms are roomy and fully furnished with queen beds and cozy linens. The 2.3 bathrooms are stocked with fresh towels, and there are bathtubs (in case you have little ones!).



Great amenities including large, sparkling POOL, SPA and a BBQ entertainment area. Two car attached GARAGE, plus permitted short term guest parking spots.



Step out the private pedestrian gate to the trolley line to take you downtown or anywhere else around San Diego. Across the road from Hazard Center with movie houses, restaurants, retail and coffee shops. Direct access onto the San Diego Trail along the Rio Vista. Walk to Fashion Valley Mall and Mission Valley shopping centers or BIKE TO THE BEACH!



This home fills up fast, so call today for more information on how to reserve.



Contact Tammy Koupal, 619-550-8179, for more details. Discount available for multi-month booking!



Pet ok with additional security deposit.



A $250 fee for professional cleaning per booking applies.



(RLNE2259884)